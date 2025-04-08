PM Modi on the partition: “ The theory of the two nations was not the choice of common Muslims … Congress has power ''





Last update: April 09, 2025, 00:04 is Tracking a parallel with the partition of India in 1947, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress had taken power by appeasement policy during the independence of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that appeasement policy is not a new tactic used by the opposition. (Image: News18) Calling for this a big challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday appeasement policy is not a new tactic used by the opposition. In parallel with the partition of India in 1947, he alleged that the Congress had seized the power through it during the independence of the India. The appeasement policy is not new. Many countries have been released, but is there a country whose freedom occurred with the score? The theory of the two nations was not the decision of the common Muslim, but the congress obtained power by the policy of appeasement; But the question is what Muslims have drawn from it? Rising Bharat Summit 2025. Modi was talking about WAQF law (amendment)which was adopted in Parliament last week after an intense debate. He accused the congress of making the appeasement policy, by which he said kattarpantis was wealth and, at the same time, asked what poor and Muslim women have received a message that shows his commitment to what he described as social justice. His remarks come in the context of demonstrations in several states against the Waqf law, even though the Supreme Court agreed to hear petitions contesting it on April 15. The Prime Minister said that the demonstrations concerning the law were rooted in the appeasement policy, but it is happy that the Government of the NDA of the Center has been able to take this major step which has been refused in the past by previous governments. Attacing the opposition more, he declared that the 2013 amendments to the WAKF law aimed to appease the Muslim fundamentalists and the terrestrial mafia. The Waqf law had become a cause of fear. Now, he ensures dignity for all, in particular marginalized in the Muslim community. I congratulate the parliament of the country for having made a wonderful law in the interest of all of society, in the interest of the Muslim community, “he added. Read also | Delay the enemy of development: PM Modi blames the congress for blocked crucial projects The Prime Minister said that the law would obtain the sacred nature of the WAQF as well as the rights of the poor, women and women among Muslims. The debate on the WAQF law is the second longer in our parliamentary history. The discussions on the bill lasted 16 hours in the two chambers, accompanied by 38 meetings of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC), totaling 128 hours of deliberation. In addition, nearly 1 crore of online suggestions was received from citizens across the country. This underlines that democracy is not limited to the walls of Parliament; It is enriched and reinforced by the participation of the active public, “he said. News policy PM Modi on the partition: “ The theory of the two nations was not the choice of common Muslims … Congress has power ''

