Indonesia is difficult to face the prices due to the mismanagement of Jokowi, said Rocky Gerung

The political observer Rocky Gerung alluded to the inheritance The policy of the 7th president of Ri Joko Widodo during the discussion of the problem The reciprocal rate is applied to 32% by the United States. Bentengsumbar.com – The difficulty of Indonesia in responding to the reciprocal prices of 32% applied by the United States cannot be separated from the heritage of the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

This was confirmed by the political observer Rocky Gerung, quoted by the publisher through his YouTube channel, Monday, April 7, 2025.

“So, if in the state of global economic turbulence, the days and our desires try to open the mind that our endurance is vulnerable, it is logical that the public continues to question President Jokowi,” said Rocky.

He underlined during the two leadership periods of President Jokowi, the government did not anticipate the global economic turbulence which turned out to have taken place these days.

“Why is there no anticipation from the start so that the APBN is saved, has not awakened? For the infrastructure budget whose advantages are not finally felt,” he said.

This main activist illustrates toll projects which were once proud of the government, it now seems silent due to economic pressures which reduce community mobility.

“Because the economic difficulties have no one who passes on the toll road,” continued RG, his nickname.

Rocky even declared that there was a possibility of moral danger for a decade of government of Jokowi, which, according to him, eroded national economic and political resilience.

Consequently, Indonesia is now included in the World Trade War without enough energy reserves to survive.

The academics who are known to be essential call for this situation a great challenge for the Indonesian President Prabowo suffered.

He encouraged Prabowo to dare to take rational and radical measures to sail in Indonesia through a global crisis.

“Once again, this is a great challenge for President Prabowo to start a kind of rational attitude and radical attitude in order to guide this country in turbulence that could still continue to continue,” he concluded.