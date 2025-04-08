Watch: The White House says that Trump seeking to conclude “ tailor -made commercial '' with individual countries





Washington (AP) Less than an hour before the fence of the stock market on Monday, journalists gathered in the oval office for their only chance of the day to ask President Donald Trump on the turmoil caused by his pricing plans.

Are new prices scheduled for Wednesday, a negotiation program to conclude better commercial offers? Or are they engraved in stone on a mission to reorganize the global economy?

Investors around the world were hung on Trumps with each word, but he did not do much to eliminate the situation.

It may be true, he said. There may be permanent prices, and there may also be negotiations.

The markets skidded in order. At a time when foreign leaders and business leaders are desperate for clarity, the White House sends mixed messages while it pursues contradictory objectives.

The advisers have successfully tried to write a sale of stocks of several days by discussing prices as a starting point for negotiations, which could appease Wall Street and nervous republicans at the congress. The S&P 500 stock market index increased 1.5% in Tuesday afternoon, earnings earlier during the day. But the president continues to insist so that he can raise hundreds of billions of dollars in income with his new taxes on foreign imports, and he has shown no desire to retreat from a program which he recommended for decades, even before entering politics.

The ongoing paradox could erode confidence in Trump leaders in the country and abroad after promising a booming economy and tax reductions, not exhausted retirement accounts and fears of a recession. For the moment, while prices should come into play, there is no clear resolution for what could be the most important overhaul of the international trade of a generation.

Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, urged the White House to settle the situation.

He said that perception as to if there is an end game is very important. Tillis said he was offering the administration the benefit of the doubt for the moment. But he added that “you have to do it as quickly as you can do.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said Trump caused economic chaos with the back and forth on prices.

Who makes long -term investments depending on this? She said. “Who hires people and trains workers according to the hope that Donald Trump will not change again and again?”

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had met his team on Tuesday morning and he ordered them to have tailor -made business agreements with each country that calls for this administration to conclude an agreement.

The administration has not yet articulated its objectives for no maintenance with business partners, apart from suggesting that negotiations may take several months and that nations may also need to considerably revise their tax systems and their regulations to meet Trump's requests. Canadian and European officials do not know how to proceed even though Trump's administrations, officials insist that up to 70 nations seek to start negotiations.

Trump insists that he wants to erase the trade deficits that have developed while the United States bought more products from other countries than it sells. Tuesday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social that he spoke with the acting president of South Korea, Han Duck-Soo, of their enormous and unbearable surplus.

We have the limits and the probability of many for the two countries, he wrote. Their best team is on a plane towards the United States, and things are fine.

But on Monday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would eliminate the trade deficit with the United States, Trump did not seem busy.

When asked if he would hold the new prices on Israel, the president may not have said.

Do not forget, we help Israel a lot, he said, citing billions of dollars in military aid in the country.

Trump has long pleaded for prices as a solution to economic challenges, and its insistence that other countries tear the United States is one of its most regularly expressed beliefs over the years.

Last Thursday, while he was flying to Florida on the Air Force One, Trump told journalists that the prices offer us a great power to negotiate.

On Sunday, on the flight to Washington, Trump described the prices as a necessity and said that he was not discouraged by the stock market in cratation, adding that sometimes you should take medication to repair something.

Peter Navarro, a leading sales advisor, also took a hard line.

It is not a negotiation, wrote Navarro in the Financial Times. For the United States, this is a national emergency triggered by trade deficits caused by a rigged system.

But other officials such as Kevin Hassett, the best economic advisor in the White House, and Scott Bessent, the secretary of the Treasury, said that the dozens of countries are queuing to negotiate with Trump on prices.

It will be a busy April, May, perhaps until June, told Fox News. He said Trump has given himself a maximum negotiation lever effect, and just when he has reached the maximum lever effect, he is ready to start talking.

Speaking on Monday at the Hudson Institute, a conservative reflection group, Stephen Miran, president of the Trumps Council of Economic Advisers, said that mixed messages on the tariffs reflected a healthy internal debate.

There are contradictory stories because everyone has an opinion, “he said.” And that's good. The disagreement is the way you can improve your arguments and avoid group thinking, and I think it's very healthy.

As for whether agreements could be concluded before the prices take effect, said Miran, this choice will ultimately remain with the president.

Michael Strain, economist of the American Enterprise Institute on the right, said that Trump pursued incompatible objectives.

These prices cannot be both an instrument to reshape the world trading order, to keep the American economy away from services and to manufacturing … and also be a tool to negotiate lower commercial barriers, he said during a round table at the Bipartisan Policy Institute.

Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana republican, blamed Trump's help for ambiguity, saying that some of them like to speak.

There is a certain uncertainty about the objective of the presidents and I think it is a product of some of his aid, who made contradictory reports on television this weekend, he said.

Kennedy said he was supporting Trumps' commercial goals. But he also obtains calls from business by his state, and he had no answer for them about what to expect.

On Friday, Bessent visited the Republican legislators and told them that the prices were a high -level brand with the ultimate aim of reducing them “unless other countries retaliate, according to Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming.

The president is a negotiation profession, and he will continue to treat the country by country with each of them, said Barrasso.

But China has already retaliated with plans for its own 34%prices, which prompted Trump on Monday to threaten additional 50%prices against the country, for a total of 104%.

The American president had a sufficiently positive conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that the Nikkei stock market index jumped by 6% on Tuesday, but it was not yet clear how an agreement would work.

Trump has placed a price of 24% on Japan and a separate 25% rate on automotive imports, much higher than the average rate rate of 1.9% billed by Japan, according to data from the World Trade Organization. Trump described the permanent automotive rates and also installed a permanent basic rate of 10% on most countries, suggesting a limit on the quantity of prices that could drop thanks to negotiations.

The president of the Mike Johnson House of Louisiana said that the Americans understand that Trump is trying to treat commercial imbalances, and he underlined his confidence to the president.

We will give him the space necessary to do so, he said on Monday.

The writer Associated Press, Christopher Rugaber, contributed to this report.

