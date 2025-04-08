



The Minister of CPRIME Narendra Modi welcomed the recently promulgated law of WAQF (amendment), as an important step towards social justice, claiming that it would rationalize the management of the WAQF properties and would promote inclusiveness. Speaking at a News18 summit, Prime Minister Modi underlined the rapid pace of reforms under his administration, declaring that those who thought that India would slowly and stable attend a rapid and fearless India.

The WAQF law (amendment), which was adopted by Parliament last week, entered into force on Tuesday, the government announced in a notification.

The notification of the Minority Ministry of Affairs said: “In the exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph (2) of article 1 of the WAQF (modification), 2025 (14 of 2025), the central government appoints April 8, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said law come into force.”

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adopted the bill after night on April 3 and 4 respectively. President Droupadi Murmu gave his assent to the law proposed on April 5.

Modi criticized the modifications to the WAQF law in 2013, describing them as measures aimed at eating Muslim fundamentalists and to benefit the terrestrial mafia.

Speaking on the recently promulgated WAQF (Amendment) law, Modi underlined its meaning in securing the sacred character of the properties of the WAQF while guaranteeing the rights of marginalized groups such as poor and backward classes and women within the Muslim community.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that the new WAQF bill reflects the commitment of its governments to social justice and inclusiveness, marking a gap in past practices which, according to him, have undermined transparency and equity in the management of WAQF assets.

Several Muslim organizations and opposition deputies have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the alliance to power described as a force of transparency and empowerment of Muslims and the backward women of the community. The opposition criticized her as unconstitutional and said that she breaks the rights of Muslims.

The Center also filed a warning to the Supreme Court and asked for a hearing before any order was made on the plea contesting the constitutional validity of the law of Waqf (amendment), 2025.

The Supreme Court would probably hear on April 15 a batch of pleadings contesting the constitutional validity of the 2025 WAQF law (amendment).

At the top, Prime Minister Modi also underlined the achievements of the Governments of the NDA in the first 100 days of 2025, describing them as throwing a solid base for the future of nations. Modi has reiterated that India is ready for continuous progress and will not slow down in its pursuit of development.

