PEoples Daily, the Official Journal of the Chinese Communist Party, had two different messages for its readers on Monday, depending on whether they read in English or Chinese.

Chinese readers received a sober and, compared to the newspapers of regular editorials filled with jargon, a simple analysis of the way in which the country intended to face the president prevails over the world economic order.

No one would avoid the impact, but the sky would not fall, said that the article focused on carrying out your own work, which presented little in terms of anti-American rhetoric. Its key point was that China could be self -sufficient if necessary. We have a clear mind and a plan, he said.

The English language website had a much more hostile room. It was entitled Self-Infliced ​​Chaos of the Americas: a calculation expected for a long time. Standard stuff, except that it could also be read as a trample for Elon Musk and his Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government.

Thanks to radical audits and cuts, the agency has inadvertably exposed a litany of corruption of scandals, foreign interference, media manipulation and even the financing of terrorism which confirm what criticisms have long argued, he wrote. By the term criticism, it really meant China. The United States is not a lighthouse of democracy but a global engine of instability.

China has increased its economy on a model led by exports, which is threatened by Trumps Prices STR / AFP / Getty Images

The article has repeated the allegations raised by Trumps Trumps America First Insulation Backers. The Americans wake up to the fact that they paid their pocket for corruption at home, interference abroad and violence everywhere, he concluded.

These two apparently different responses are not contradictory. Both equivalent to a contribution.

The harsh reality of this approach was the reciprocal rate of 34% raised by China on American imports on Friday, causing new disorders on the markets. In response, Trump certainly caused it, threatening his own additional prices.

There must be nerves now in Zhongnanhai, the composition of the government in Beijing, but President Xis thought that if Trump pushes in advance and that chaos follows, China will be better placed to go out.

As the first article suggests, China has seen Trumps go up for a decade now and prepare for any results and with lighter eyes, it seems, that Wall Street.

If, on the other hand, Trump reverses the course and the normal service resumes, China can continue its growth model led by exports, investing the product in its naval, space and technology program, which now compete with their American counterparts.

China has a long-term advantage over America, Europe and the United Kingdom. Its recent growth rates have been so high that most adults have memories when they were much poorer than they are currently.

The XIS government has already approached potential trade partners Images Lintao Zhang / Getty

A stroke of a few percentage points on the gross domestic product, which would be politically disastrous in the West, would only return the country where it was a few years ago.

It is true that China also has a history of economic and political stability, also in living memory. The risk for China to face the hostile forces is that sudden shocks, like a big blow to its export model, could trigger a vicious circle of weakening confidence and, as has happened in the past, destructive attitudes of the outside world.

However, he is already trying to strengthen his own market and approaches other potential business partners. The American share of its export market was already decreasing. And in the longer term he has, ironically, the United States as a role model.

It was the United States, as a major new manufacturing power of the 1920s, which immediately suffered from the great depression, which was aggravated by high prices. But it was also America that ended up directing the world.