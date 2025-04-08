



The Government of Mexico speaks to the private sector of the widening of hydraulic fracturing while Donald prevails over commercial threats hang fears of the dependence of countries with regard to American gas, according to executives who know the conversations.

Mexico is based on its northern neighbor for 70% of its gas supply, which means that an unpredictable American president could dive parts of the country in the dark in a few days. The evolution towards hydraulic fracturing, a long time a taboo in President Claudia Sheinbaums Leftwing Party, joins a global trend in countries aimed at reducing their exposure to American trade.

Sheinbaum, a former climatologist, ordered managers to explore hydraulic fracturing to help provide energy independence, said leaders, while government representatives had asked companies their opinion on the development of Mexican shale gas.

Mexican law allows hydraulic fracturing, but its use is extremely limited, with parts of the Sheinbaums party and environmentalists opposing the practice because of its ecological dangers. Former President Enrique Pea Nieto began a process to provide contracts in 2018, but they were quickly canceled by his successor, Sheinbaums Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador's mentor.

The apparent change of policy reflects President Claudia Sheinbaums Fight the contradictory promises to provide energy independence and Pemex rescue, while increasing the share of energy from Henry Romero / Reuters clean sources

Mexico has the sixth recoverable shale gas reserves worldwide, according to US government data. Typeing these resources could also provide an economic help in a timely manner, because the largest trading partner in the Washingtons is full of recession.

Although companies are interested in investing, the discussions between the Sheinbaums team are preliminary and any change in policy could take months to materialize, the managers said.

But the change in change in governments could mark the start of a new phase for the energy sector. The investment would probably occur via a new model of public-private partnership that Sheinbaum has recently been adopted, people said.

On Thursday, Sheinbaum said that it wanted to reduce natural gas imports from the United States by increasing production in Mexico to 3.834 billion Cu ft per day to 5 billion Cu ft per day by 2030 with lasting methods.

Victor Padilla, director general of the besieged oil company, Pemex, has publicly referred to the will of governments to renew hydraulic fracturing. Speaking last month at a forum of unconventional hydrocarbon experts, he said that the conventional reserves of Mexico were almost exhausted and that he wanted to know what was in the ground.

The government wanted an opinion of those who know what is in the basement … The opportunities we have, how much it would cost and what we could get, Padilla told Mexican College of Petroleum Engineers.

Some Mexico reserves are in the Burgos basin, an extension near the American border which connects to the Eagle Ford shale basin in Texas, one of the largest shale areas in the United States. The defenders say that hydraulic fracturing would help to reversed decades of oil and gas decline, because mismanagement has made Pemex the most indebted oil company in the worlds.

The apparent change in policy reflects that Sheinbaums fights against contradictory promises to provide energy independence and save Pemex, while creating a plane to almost double the share of Mexico energy which comes from clean sources by 2030.

Lpez Obrador proposed a constitutional prohibition of hydraulic fracturing which has not been promulgated. But Sheinbaum, who contributed to two revolutionary United Nations climate reports, works in a new environment of commercial protection and uncertainty, even as many Mexican goods have escaped the American prices.

On our shirts where he says, Pemex saves our sovereignty, it also means to save the resources we have and make the most of the resources we must be sovereign, said Padilla. If we have no resources, we cannot make decisions and we depend on the others.

The Mexican Ministry of Presidency and Energy has not responded to requests for comments.

The reactivation of hydraulic fracturing would harm Sheinbaums International Image as a left climate agademic. And practices ecological risks mean that its renewal would probably be incendiary for certain parts of the ruling base of Morena Partys.

Sheinbaum has constantly avoided direct criticisms of his mentor while changing with caution of speeds in political fields, including security.

His government also desperately needs more income. LPEZ OBRADORS Hearing spending at the end of his mandate left the country with a significant budget deficit. On Wednesday, leading economists predicted a recession before Trump announced the softer prices on Mexico and Canada.

Pemex is also an obstacle to finance, while analysts have warned the credit rating of Mexicos Investment-Grade could be at risk in the medium term.

