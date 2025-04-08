



By Lincoln G. Peters Beijing, China, April 8, 2025 – The The vice-president of the Xi Jinping Academy Reflections on socialism with the Chinese characteristic for a new era, suggested the adoption and adoption of the President of Chinas Xi Jinpings Vision to build a community with a shared future for humanity. The campaign is a step to combat the global security threat, economic turbulence and develop rapid development around the world and make the planet a peaceful and safe place for all humans. The Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) and the President of China have proposed that China is working with other countries to build a community with a common future for humanity, forge a partnership around the world, strengthen friendship and cooperation and explore a new path of growth in state relations according to mutual respect, equity, justice and win-win cooperation. President XI at the top of Chinese Africa was held in Beijing, proposed six aspects to advance modernization, which include China and Africa in cooperation jointly to advance the modernization which is fair and fair, open and win-win and which put people first. He also suggested that China and Africa jointly advanced modernization featuring diversity and inclusiveness, respectful of the environment and the prior modernization supported by peace and security. On Monday, April 7, 2025, the China International Press Communication Center launched by China Public Diplomacy Association held a conference on Chinese modernization and its global importance, focusing on China's development studies, media exchange, belt and road, community with a common future for humanity and Chinese style modernization. The series of conferences was facilitated by Professor Dr. Wang Yiwei, director of the Center for European Union Studies, International Studies, Renmin University of China and honored by journalists participating in the four -month media exchange program. Professor Wang in a PowerPoint presentation said that the modernization of China is deeply rooted in humanity and nature, revealing that the modernization of China offers a new option for other countries and nation that wish to accelerate their development while preserving their independence, by adopting Chinese approaches to solve the problem with which humanity is confronted. Providing a complete and in -depth understanding of historical China, culture, civilization and the rise of the great powers of the 15th century in the 20th century and the 21st century of the China Belt and Road initiative, Professor Wang said that since the launch of the China reform and the opening policy in 1978, the country has succeeded in advancing and extending miraculous modernization. Chinese modernization is from the point of view of people's relations to people, ancient civilization and common existence in Confucianism. Chinese modernization is the modernization of common prosperity for all. From the point of view of the relationship between man and nature, it is a modernization of harmony between humanity and nature. In terms of country relations to country, the modernization of China is the modernization of peaceful development. Consequently, the adoption and adoption of the president of Chinas, Xi Jinping Vision, to build a community with a future sharing for humanity, is a step to combat the threat of global security, expanding rapid development around the world and making the planet a peaceful and safe place for all humans. He said. According to him, the rapid development and modernization of China are following the good leadership centered on the people of the CCP and the collective hard work of the Chinese people, which is the ultimate goal of modernization is a free and well -balanced development centered on a diversified path, continuity, conclusion, leadership firm and centered on people. The Chinese technology and manufacturing industry has considerably reduced the prices of seven raw materials on the market, which gives everyone the possibility of buying. According to UN projections, by 2030, China will take into account global industrial production, exceeding the United States and all its allies. This implies that even a global coalition may not be able to defeat China in prolonged manufacturing competition, he concluded. Edition by Jonathan Browne

