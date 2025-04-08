Donald Trump's strong disapproval note increases





Donald Trump faces a sharp increase in disappointment notes similar to those in November 2018, when the Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives, according to new survey data.

Why it matters

A change in the number of Trumps could influence the support of the Republican legislators, affect its ability to pass through its program and shape the political landscape, heading for the mid-term electoral cycle.

What to know

According to CNN's sounder, Harry Enen, Trump's disapproval rating is currently at a level similar to November 2018, when the Republicans lost the house mid-term and the Democrats won 41 seats. At the time, 42% disapproved of Trump's work, according to the analysis of CERN.

Now this number is 43%. According to Cern, it could be a bad sign for Trump, which is still more than a year old from the next series of mid-term elections.

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House on Marine One, Sunday April 6, 2025, in Washington. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House on Marine One, Sunday April 6, 2025, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Trump began his second term with relatively solid approval ratings. Surveys have shown that it was more popular than ever. But in the last month, this popularity began to collapse while polls showed that voters are dissatisfied with its management of the economy.

This was amplified last week when Trump announced its new “Liberation Day” prices program, which included a reference rate of 10% on all imports, including those of the American allies and uncommonly active regions, as well as higher rates for countries with major trade surpluses with the United States

Trump's announcement sent the markets to troubles on Thursday, Wall Street recording its worst day since 2020, when Covid-19 has been in full swing. Meanwhile, by the market, the market fence on Monday, the S&P 500 slipped by 0.2%, while the industrial average of Dow Jones dropped by 349 points, or 0.9%.

But Trump defended his price plan, telling journalists: “Sometimes you have to take medication to repair something.”

He also argued that countries will no longer be able to abuse and take advantage of the United States under new prices.

“Oil prices are decreasing, interest rates are down (the slowdown in the Fed should reduce rates!), Food prices are declining, there is no inflation and the United States long-standing bringing billions of dollars a week to countries abused on prices that are already in place,” Trump Social Trump said.

But economists are not convinced that the United States will see no negative impact. CNBC host and analyst and analyst of the Jim Cramer market warned a rehearsal of the devastating collapse of the “black Monday” of October 19, 1987 on Saturday, when the industrial average of Dow Jones saw its worst fall of a day and fell by 22.6%.

Professor Jonathan Aronson of the University of South California also warned that states, notably California and Texas, will probably see reduced imports and therefore higher prices due to prices.

“In 2024, California was the largest importer of goods-$ 509 billion, almost 30% of China,” he told Newsweek. Texas finished second with $ 384 billion in imports. The prices will probably reduce imports and increase prices in both states. “”

There are also fears that prices can cause inflation and possibly ignite a recession.

The former governor of the federal reserve, Frederic Mishkin, told Newsweek last week: “If Trump puts in this kind of prices and we enter a trade war, the probability of a recession will be very high.”

He added that the prices would indeed constitute a “huge tax increase” and contribute to a period of stagflation – an economic growth in closure, coupled with high unemployment and accelerated inflation.

Last month, Goldman Sachs increased his chances of recession in 2025 to 35%, compared to 20% before. This is the greatest probability of the company's recession since the regional banking crisis two years ago. Meanwhile, JP Morgan now says that the chances of this year's recession is 40%, both the feeling of businesses and consumer confidence that has dropped in recent weeks.

According to a recent Fox News survey, 71% crushing said they thought that the United States’s economy was going to enter a recession this year, while only 26% disagreed. The survey had an error margin of ± 3 percentage points.

A survey led by the Marquette University Law School between March 17 and March 27 in 1,021 adults also showed that 58% of adults think that prices harm the American economy. The same amount believes that Trump policies will increase inflation. At the same time, polls have shown the decline in Trump's approval.

In the midst of the drop in Trump's popularity, resistance to Trump increases, according to Cernity, with online research for “protest” up 1,200% since a year ago. This goes beyond the levels of research of “protest” observed in January 2017, when thousands of people went down to the street following Trump's victory over the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The same year, the Democrats allowed an average of 18 points better than Clinton during the special elections, shows the analysis of ENERN – a means which helped the Democrats to return the Chamber.

Quick advance of 8 years, and the Democrats now achieve 19 better points in the special elections that Kamala Harris against Trump in 2024.

After such results, Trump resistance has now been reinforced.

“If the resistance lacked a little at the start of Trump's second term, she is very lively now,” he said.

This renewed resistance was visible last week when thousands of people came to protest against Trump and his head of the Ministry of Government (DOGE), Elon Musk. The demonstrations were part of a series of national demonstrations organized by a coalition of more than 150 groups, including organizations for the defense of civil rights, unions, LGBTQ +defenders, veterans and electoral activists.

The initial day of “hands off” events, the organizers reported more than 1,300 rallies of variable sizes on a national scale. In Washington, DC, tens of thousands of people gathered on the National Mall to protest against the policies they claim to favor billionaires to the detriment of ordinary Americans.

What people say

Harry Enter said: “The democratic demonstration, the idea of ​​protesting Donald Trump, if the resistance lacked a little at the start of Trump's second term, she is very lively. The demonstrations are there, and the interest of protesting Donald Trump is certainly there now.”

What happens next

In 2026, the Americans went to the polls to elect new senators and representatives. The Democrats have promised to return the two chambers, which are currently held by the Republicans.

Trump's approval rating will probably fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to key events, including critical negotiations on the Russian-Ukraine war and increasing tariff battles.

