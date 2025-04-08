



The crown prince visiting Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as well as the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and discussed commercial ties and a defense manufacturing collaboration.

The Crown Prince, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAES, also met the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar.

Modi posted on X after the meeting: Dubai played a key role in the progress of India-UAE's complete strategic partnership. This special visit reaffirms our deeply rooted friendship and opens the way to an even stronger collaboration in the future. The story continues below this announcement Recalling his visit to the United Arab Emirates last year in which he participated in the World Government Summit in Dubai as a guest of honor, the Prime Minister said that Sheikh Hamdans had visited the generational continuity of strong and historical links between India and the United Arab Emirates, stressing the sustainable partnership built on mutual trust and a shared vision for the future. They discussed the means of further strengthening the complete strategic partnership of India-UAE, in particular in the fields of trade, investments, defense, energy, technology, education, sports and personal links, said a PMO statement. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to the water management for ensuring the well-being of around 4.3 million Indians living in water, according to the press release. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, Rajnath and Sheikh Hamdan expressed their happiness on current defense cooperation through institutional mechanisms, military exercises, exchange of training programs. The story continues below this announcement The two ministers have recognized that defense cooperation must be extended to correspond to the progress made in other areas such as trade and business … They have identified training exchanges as one of the main areas of defense cooperation, he said. According to the press release, the two leaders said that the close collaboration between the defense industries should be an integral part of bilateral cooperation. They also discussed opportunities to improve their partnership in the manufacture of defense. Rajnath posted on X that the complete strategic partnership with water is immense priority for India. In the coming years, we are impatient to work in close collaboration in fields such as projects of cooperation, co-production and co-development of defense, innovation and technology. India and water are determined to work towards peace and prosperity in the region, he said. The Water Defense Meeting Protocol was signed in 2003 and a memorandum of understanding on the cooperation of the defense industry was signed in 2017. The story continues below this announcement Earlier in the day, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, welcomed the crown prince, who was during his first official visit to India. It was greeted by an honorary custody of ceremony and received by the Minister of State of the Union for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi.

After commitments in Delhi, he will visit Mumbai and participate in a corporate round table involving the best Indian and Emiratis business leaders. The round table will explore increased trade and investment possibilities in traditional sectors such as infrastructure and energy, as well as emerging fields such as fintech, innovation and sustainability. The interaction aims to further accelerate economic cooperation and to shape a prospective commercial partnership between the two nations. The story continues below this announcement Dubai was a hub in the trade and cultural exchanges of India with water. The ties of people to strong people are supported by the large Indian diaspora in the Emirates estimated at 4.3 million with a significant majority residing in Dubai. In an article on X, the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randir Jaiswal, said that the visit of the Crown Prince had marked an important step in the India-Uae relationship.

