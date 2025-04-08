PTI leaders meet Imran Khan in Adiala





Adiala prison administration has given permission to find PTI leaders to meet the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. The leaders of the PTI Barristors Gohar, the Ali Zafar barristors, Mubashar Maqsood Awan, the lawyer Ali Imran and the lawyer Rizya Sultana were allowed to meet Imran Khan.

Earlier, the police released the sisters of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders who were then transferred to the neighboring wedding hall in Rawalpindi. After their release, Imran Khan's sister left for the highway.

Earlier, the police took custody of Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Aleema Khan and others from Gorakhpur Check Post. The Imran Khan sisters and other PTI leaders were denied entry to meet Imran Khan. Police took Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan and Uzma Khan in a police van. Nadia Khan and Qasim Khans were also placed in police custody. The president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar and the secretary general, had condemned the arrest.

Earlier, PTI leaders organized demonstrations outside the Adiala prison after they were not allowed to meet the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan. Speaking to the media, the opposition chief, Umar Ayub, said that they had come with judicial orders for a meeting, but were still arrested by the police. He said the courts had to make sure their decisions are followed. He deplored that there is no justice, no rule of law in the country at the moment. The PTI chief, Zartaj Gul, told the media that Imran Khan was not authorized to offer prayers of Eid and Imran Khan was not authorized to speak to his sons in three months. She asked why friends could not meet Imran Khan.

Zartaj Gull said it was not fair. Everyone knows that Imran Khan is innocent and that is why he is in prison. Zartaj also condemned the way women political workers were treated. “It is wrong to drag women with their hair. The government treats political workers as terrorists,” she said. She warned that if the meetings with Khan are not authorized, the country's crisis will worsen. The head of the opposition to the Punjab assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bachhar, said that even the Sisters of Imran Khan were not allowed to meet him. He said this kind of treatment was shameful.

“He is the leader of the biggest political party. At least at least for his family to meet him,” he said. PTI leaders said they would continue their peaceful protest and will soon announce their next plan. They said they would continue to fight for justice, the constitution and democracy in the country.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Central Prison Rawalpindi and Whatsapp were organized between Imran Khan and his sons living abroad, 24newSHDTV Channel reported.

Adiala prison spokesman said family members, lawyers, meet the founder of PTI, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, in the central prison, Rawalpindi and Whatsapp were organized between Imran Khan and his sons living abroad, reported 24NewSHDTV Channel.

Prison authorities said the founder of PTI and his wife had been authorized to meet their family members and lawyers.

Prison authorities have also enabled Mehr Ansa, Mubashar Sheikh to meet Bushra Bibi. Lawyer Ali Zafar, the warnings Gohar Ali Khan, the lawyer for Zaheer Abbas, Mubashir Maqasood Advocate, Razia Sultan Advocate, Ali Imran Advocate also held with Imran Khan. The spokesman said that the false and baseless propaganda was on a leash by certain elements for the political point score.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://24newshd.tv/08-Apr-2025/pti-leaders-allowed-to-meet-imran-khan-in-adiala The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos