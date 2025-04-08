Here is Jokowi's response to the Prabowo & Megawati meeting

President of the Golkar Lahadalia party with the 7th president of RI Jokowi in Solo, Central Java, Tuesday (4/4/2025). Between / Aris Wasita

jpnn.com – SOLO – The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi responded to the meeting of President Prabowo Subbowo and the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI. He considered the friendship meeting of Prabowo and Megawati on Monday (7/4) that night was very good.

“The Pak Prabowo and Mrs. Mega meeting is very good, for the good of the country. If you can bring it together, it will be much better than not to come together,” Jokowi said at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Tuesday (8/4).

Former Governor of Dki Jakarta said that friendship between the nation was very good for the peace of Indonesia.

“It is always in the atmosphere of Eid, the friendship between the leaders, between good,” said Jokowi, who at the time received a visit to the general president of the Golkar Bahlil Lahadalia party.

On this occasion, Bahlil Dahadalia said that Indonesia needed a harmonious and conducive atmosphere, so that the meeting of national leaders is important.

“We all appreciate, including what Pak Prabowo, Ms. Mega. Pak Prabowo did not only go to Ms. Mega, but also to Mr. Jokowi, Mr. Sby, all were treated in the same way,” said Bahlil.

He also hopes that the state of the Indonesian people will be better. “We must be compact in the construction of the country,” said Bahlil.

Previously, President Prabowo suffered visited the residence of the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri on Jalan Teuku Umar, Jakarta, Monday (7/4) night.