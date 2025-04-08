The Erdoan regime continues to switch into intruders. Millions of people demonstrate and even if Recep Tayyip Erdoan overcomes the demonstrators, his claims to legitimacy are empty. Almost all Turks, and all international leaders understand that Erdoan arrested the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamolu because Erdoan understood that he would lose the next elections against him.

Each dictatorship ends and the turkeys will be no exception. When Erdoan dies of natural causes, fled to Moscow or Qatar, or sets up the gallows, there will be a taking into account of those who allowed him, President Donald prevails over love to affect the Turkish Despot despite the contempt. The turkeys The next chef and a large part of his cabinet are probably today in prison, just like tens of thousands of others who will require justice as a prerequisite for reconciliation.

However, not all Turks are just as guilty under the reign of terror that Erdoan has unleashed. Erdoan has enabled the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to target the two Turkish citizens who dissident from the Islamist vision of Erdoans and to support terrorist groups abroad.

More famous, just over a decade ago, Erdoan ordered the arrest of journalists from the main-left newspaper Republic as well as its publisher after Republic Trucks photographed belonging to the MIT delivering weapons to a Syrian affiliate of Al-Qaeda.

It was a rule rather than the exception. Disclosed recordings show that Turkey transfers weapons to Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria. Captured Islamic State fighters and the potential for intelligence agents of caliphs detailed their interaction with Turkish intelligence during interrogations.

Behind the scenes, the German government is much more worried about the potential of terrorism among the cells managed by the Turkish diaspora than on a renewed flood of immigrants. MIT cultivated Islamist terrorist groups and mercenaries in Syria and Libya to deploy in Caucasus and Kurdistan.

MIT today allows Hamas to plot terror against the Israelis and other Jews from the safe houses of Istanbul. In Somalia, MIT raises a new generation of radicals to sow chaos across Africa. The MIT is also at the forefront of Pakistan Terror Nexus while Erdoan seeks to strengthen the cashmere terrorist groups.

When Erdoan falls, it will be necessary to unravel the damage and shed light on the MIT activities in the past two decades. Here, there may be lessons from Qatar. Qatar is a terrorist sponsor throughout the designation, except formal, but it apparently wins a free pass from successive American administrations

The reason is not just Qatari generosity, but rather selective cooperation. The Central Intelligence Agency is based on their Qatari counterparts to use their connections to identify terrorists for elimination. The Qatars game, of course, is only to identify the terrorist who is not under direct control of the country or which they no longer need.

Free Turks and US or European Security Services should be ready to imprison all MIT employees for 20 years, the duration of Turkey terrorized and the region. They can then allow them to buy their freedom by confessing what they know of terrorists in Libya, Syria, Somalia, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan and perhaps even in the United States.

The slaughter of the intelligence of the terror of turkeys can be done quietly in the shade and should begin now. If MIT agents rather want a free future with their families, they can address foreign embassies or their contact points in Western and Arab intelligence services to gain credit or even immunity if their information leads to the elimination of their former terrorist and extremist clientele.

However, they should understand: free Turks and the international community will not make the difference between the Libyan or Syrian terrorists who massacre civilians, and the MIT managers who allowed them to do so.

In 1402, the forces of Amir Timur (Tamerlan) confused the forces of Sultan Bayezid I in Ankara. MIT can love Erdoan as a new sultan. There is one. But as Erdoan considers himself as Mehmet the conqueror or suleiman the magnificent, the Turks see it for what he is: the new Bayezid I. If the MIT has a value as an intelligence agency, they realize it too.

My advice: put it, your calculation day arrives, and you cannot do damnate things to stop it. Define now and help cancel the damage to the Erdoan years, or follow Erdoan in prison or in the grave.