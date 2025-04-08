Prime Minister Modi said that the policy of appeasement was at the origin of the debate on the question of the WAQF and that it brought the Congress to power and that certain Muslim fundamentalists have become rich. File | Photo credit: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Moda Modified Tuesday, April 8, 2025) said that the new WAQF law was an important decision of his government to social justice, arguing that the previous law, promulgated in 2013, was an attempted appeasement of the terrestrial mafia and Muslim fundamentalists.

Addressing an event, Mr. Modi said that the policy of appeasement was at the origin of the debate on the question of the WAQF and that it brought the Congress to power and that certain Muslim fundamentalists have become rich.

“But, the theoretical question is what advantages have ordinary Muslims have obtained? What were the poor Muslims of Pâmon obtained? They were only subjected to negligence. They did not study, they faced unemployment and Muslim women faced injustice like Shah Bano, where their constitutional rights were sacrificed to the altar of fundamentalism,” said Moda.

The Prime Minister said that a similar attitude had led to the country's score in 1947 when Congress leaders did not erase the idea of ​​a separate nation which was treated by “certain fundamentalists” and not ordinary Muslims.

He said the WAQF law promulgated in 2013 by the UPA government led by the Congress had created an illusion that the law was above the Constitution.

“The modification of the WAQF law in 2013 was an attempt to please Muslim fundamentalists and the terrestrial mafia. This law created an illusion that it was above the Constitution. The path to the justice established in the Constitution was reduced by the WAQF law,” said Modi.

“This law embarked on the terrestrial mafia and the fundamentalists. In Kerala, Waqf's assertions on the land funds of Christians; in Haryana, the country of Gurdwaras was disputed; and in Karnataka, there were allegations on farmers' land,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the law was aimed at doing justice has become a source of fear.

He said that the modified WAQF law was in the interest of society and the Muslim community.

“I congratulate Parliament for having adopted a splendid law. Now, Waqf's pious intention will be confirmed and the rights of poor Muslims, women and children will also be protected,” Modi said.

He said the debate on the WAQF bill was the second longest in the parliamentary history of India.

“Discussions on the bill lasted 4 pm in the two chambers, accompanied by 38 meetings of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC), totaling 128 hours of deliberations. Near a crore of suggestions was received from citizens across the country. This stresses that democracy is not limited to the walls of the Parliament; said the Prime Minister.

He said his government in the first 100 days of 2025 had opened up new doors with his policies, saying that India will neither stop nor stop now.

“We have opened up new possibilities thanks to our policies,” said the Prime Minister, citing the decision to authorize private actors in space and nuclear sectors.

He said that despite global challenges, India ran quickly and doubled the size of its economy in just a decade.

“People who thought India would move slowly and regularly see a quick and fearless India,” Modi said.

He said peace, stability and security were very necessary for rapid development and said his government has slowed down terrorism and naxism.

The government has shown strong political will and sensitivity to Jammu-et-Cachemire, he said.

Mr. Modi said that the aspirations of young people are reflected in the decisions of his government during these 100 days which also threw a solid base for the future.