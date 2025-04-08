Politics
PM Modi on the WAQF law: The policy of appeasement brought the Congress to power, but ordinary Muslims were faced with negligence
Prime Minister Modi said that the policy of appeasement was at the origin of the debate on the question of the WAQF and that it brought the Congress to power and that certain Muslim fundamentalists have become rich. File | Photo credit: Ani
Prime Minister Narendra Moda Modified Tuesday, April 8, 2025) said that the new WAQF law was an important decision of his government to social justice, arguing that the previous law, promulgated in 2013, was an attempted appeasement of the terrestrial mafia and Muslim fundamentalists.
Addressing an event, Mr. Modi said that the policy of appeasement was at the origin of the debate on the question of the WAQF and that it brought the Congress to power and that certain Muslim fundamentalists have become rich.
Read also | Personniers against the WAQF law: the center files the warning to the Supreme Court, probably hearing on April 15
“But, the theoretical question is what advantages have ordinary Muslims have obtained? What were the poor Muslims of Pâmon obtained? They were only subjected to negligence. They did not study, they faced unemployment and Muslim women faced injustice like Shah Bano, where their constitutional rights were sacrificed to the altar of fundamentalism,” said Moda.
The Prime Minister said that a similar attitude had led to the country's score in 1947 when Congress leaders did not erase the idea of a separate nation which was treated by “certain fundamentalists” and not ordinary Muslims.
He said the WAQF law promulgated in 2013 by the UPA government led by the Congress had created an illusion that the law was above the Constitution.
“The modification of the WAQF law in 2013 was an attempt to please Muslim fundamentalists and the terrestrial mafia. This law created an illusion that it was above the Constitution. The path to the justice established in the Constitution was reduced by the WAQF law,” said Modi.
“This law embarked on the terrestrial mafia and the fundamentalists. In Kerala, Waqf's assertions on the land funds of Christians; in Haryana, the country of Gurdwaras was disputed; and in Karnataka, there were allegations on farmers' land,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that the law was aimed at doing justice has become a source of fear.
He said that the modified WAQF law was in the interest of society and the Muslim community.
“I congratulate Parliament for having adopted a splendid law. Now, Waqf's pious intention will be confirmed and the rights of poor Muslims, women and children will also be protected,” Modi said.
He said the debate on the WAQF bill was the second longest in the parliamentary history of India.
“Discussions on the bill lasted 4 pm in the two chambers, accompanied by 38 meetings of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC), totaling 128 hours of deliberations. Near a crore of suggestions was received from citizens across the country. This stresses that democracy is not limited to the walls of the Parliament; said the Prime Minister.
He said his government in the first 100 days of 2025 had opened up new doors with his policies, saying that India will neither stop nor stop now.
“We have opened up new possibilities thanks to our policies,” said the Prime Minister, citing the decision to authorize private actors in space and nuclear sectors.
Read also | What are the key changes offered in the new WAQF bill? | Explain
He said that despite global challenges, India ran quickly and doubled the size of its economy in just a decade.
“People who thought India would move slowly and regularly see a quick and fearless India,” Modi said.
He said peace, stability and security were very necessary for rapid development and said his government has slowed down terrorism and naxism.
The government has shown strong political will and sensitivity to Jammu-et-Cachemire, he said.
Mr. Modi said that the aspirations of young people are reflected in the decisions of his government during these 100 days which also threw a solid base for the future.
Published – April 08, 2025 23:52
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-on-waqf-law-appeasement-politics-brought-congress-to-power-but-ordinary-muslims-faced-neglect/article69428637.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The repercussions of the arrest of the mayors of Istanbul Forces for cancellation of the city event for Olympic sports leaders
- China increases prices on American products to 84%, while the EU also retaliates against Trump prices
- Disability Supporters Group Forums that take place this season
- How will the US Tariffs affect Italian food
- Toulsa non -profit
- Imran Khan supports the call to make Pakistan “hard state”
- The EUS response to Donald Trumps prices could be spicy
- GT VS RR, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch: What will the Ahmedabad play conditions offer today?
- Exhibition shows table tennis decisions designed by artist
- The EU imposes 25% additional rates in US imports BBC News
- Human assembloid model of the ascending neural sensory pathway
- The first reaction of Xi Jinping after Trump imposed rates of 104% on China