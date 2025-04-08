The Supreme Court gives a boost to the expulsion plans of Trump under the law on extraterrestrial enemies





The Supreme Court rejected a judge’s decision to block the men who would be members of the Venezuelan gang from Aragua to El Salvador without any legal processes on Monday.

The decision, in which the judges were divided 5-4 in part, means that the Trump administration can try to reproduce deportations under the law rarely used in wartime, as long as prisoners receive regular procedure.

Detainees must have time to challenge their detention via a Habeas Corpus complaint and to be able to contest whether the law is legally applied.

The men who are members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren of Aragua arrive in a prison in Tecoleca, El Salvador, on March 16. Press Office of the Presidency of Salvador via AFP – Getty Images

The rapid affair concerns the prevailing and unprecedented use of the presidential power to invoke the law of the 18th century, which was only used when the country was at war.

The decision leaves various legal questions about the new invocation of the undecided extraterrestrial enemies Act, especially if the Trump administration can even invoke it against gang members.

AEA prisoners must receive an opinion after the date of this order that they are subject to deletion under the law. The opinion must be granted within a reasonable time and so as to allow them to actually ask Habeas in the appropriate place before this dismissal occurred, the court wrote in its unsigned majority opinion.

The decision increases the orders issued by the American district judge based in Washington, James Boasberg, who blocked this decision on March 15, while disputes continue. The initial trial was filed by five Venezuelans, Boasberg provisionally certifying it as a collective recourse which applies to all the Venezuelans in police custody who are not American citizens.

American district judge James Boasberg in 2023. Valerie Plesch / Bloomberg / Getty Images File

Five conservative judges were in the majority, while the three liberals dissident, partially joined the conservative judge Amy CONEY BARRETT.

The conduct of governments in this dispute constitutes an extraordinary threat to the rule of law “,” Liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissident opinion. “We, as a nation and court of law, should be better than that,” she added.

Liberal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke to the historical nature of the decisions rendered on Monday before Boasberg even held a hearing on a preliminary injunction. It complained of a recent increase in the court deciding on major cases on the emergency “shadow file” without having in -depth information and hearing oral arguments.

With more and more our most important decisions that take place in the shadow of our emergency file, today's court is less and less trace. But are not mistaken: we are just as false now as we have been in the past, with just as devastating consequences. It seems that we are now less willing to face it, she wrote.

“At least when the court has left the base in the past, he left a record so that posterity could see how it went badly,” she added, citing the notorious decision which allowed the confinement of the government of the Americans of Japanese origin during the Second World War.

The government previously indicated in court if Boasberg's order was lifted, it would immediately start deportations.

The two parties claimed a level of victory.

“An activist judge in Washington, DC does not have jurisdiction to take control of President Trumps Authority to conduct a foreign policy and ensure the security of the American people,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi on X.

Internal security secretary Kristi Noem said in a position on X that the decision was a “common sense security victory”.

Lee Genernt, principal lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, which was disputed on behalf of the complainants who were expelled, said that the group was satisfied with the court's decision.

We are disappointed that we had to start the legal process in a different place, but the critical point is that the court rejected the remarkable position of governments according to which it does not even have to give a significant notice of individuals to challenge their dismissal under the law on extraterrestrial enemies, “he said in a statement.” It is a great benefit.

The Trump administration announced in February that it had determined that Tren of Aragua was a terrorist organization and that its members had infiltrated the United States. The administration, in a decision that has been disputed, says that the group is indeed an arm of the Venezuelan government, led by President Nicols Maduro.

Trump then invoked the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act, which can only be used when there are “invasions or predatory incursions”.

By making these conclusions, the Trump administration concluded that the members of Tren of Aragua could be immediately detained and expelled without the opportunity for judges to determine whether the law on extraterrestrial enemies applied or if the people involved were even gang members.

The lawyers' lawyers claim that the government's points method to identify whether the people are members are seriously defective, based in part, whether they have tattoos, which leads in certain cases to targeted non -gang members.

The Administration argued that the extraterrestrial enemies law gives the President almost the power to withdraw immigrants designated in the short term despite the constitutional protection of the regular procedure.

The Venezuelan complainants argued in their own file that the implications of the government's argument were “amazing” because it could allow officials to target a disadvantaged group of immigrants on a whim.

Boasberg's decision did not require immigrants currently detained or prevent deportations under different legal authorities. In fact, the Trump administration continued to expel other immigrants to El Salvador.

Boasberg's intervention caused a Trump's hostile comment dam and his allies, Trump and others calling for the dismissal of Boasberg. This caused a quick reprimand of chief judge John Roberts.

On March 26, a federal court of appeal voted 2-1 to refuse a previous request to block the decision of Boasbergs.

Concerns have also been raised as to whether the administration had violated a verbal order from Boasberg to the court according to which the planes transporting members of alleged gangs turn and return to the United States. Two flights then landed in Honduras and Salvador.

Until Trump's announcement, the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies had only been invoked during three great wars: the War of 1812, the First World War and the Second World War.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-gives-boost-trump-deportation-plans-alien-enemies-act-rcna198585 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

