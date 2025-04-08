Rules differences – Journal – Dawn.com





Something stirred in the PTI. Some of his older hands are back under the spotlight, ostensibly to make another attempt to secure a rapprochement with the establishment. Imran Khan is ready to come to the negotiating table if the establishment is ready to speak, the veteran of the PTI Azam Khan Swati recently communicated through the media.

We don't know what has changed. Why now, and what different result is expected? After all, since his evidence, Mr. Khan has been quite open to his desire to negotiate only with the security establishment. However, although it was quite clear that he will speak to the generals and to no one else, the same feeling does not seem to have been reciprocal by the other side.

Several attempts were made to obtain a kind of agreement between the two, but the talks finally broken down due to the rigid positions taken by them. What makes the current situation more interesting is how it sparked discomfort inside and without the party. The managers of the parts are clearly not on the same wavelength, but the rivals of the Ptis also seem abnormally enthusiastic about the idea of ​​celebrating the weaknesses of the parts.

Without a doubt, something is in progress that the masses are not aware. There have been rumors on an international attempt made to contain the benefits of the PTI-establishment Rift before things become toxic. It seems that it is indicated here that recent developments in the United States have suggested a gathering geopolitical storm as well as an international economic crisis.

There is also the question of specific legislation in Pakistan which slowly winds the American legislative system. An unfavorable result in the event that it is subject to the vote to prove to be very embarrassing. Pakistan can no longer face upheavals with a divided house. Many has been spent to stabilize the ship since the political crisis of 2022, and it would be mad to waste everything due to some resolved differences.

If talks can lead to a Pakistan political crisis regulation, they should be carried out with all seriously. However, any successful solution should not exclude or set up legitimate stakeholders in the Pakistan political process. This is crucial, because unless there is a large agreement on the way, the country will remain trapped in a recurring cycle of instability.

Posted in Dawn, April 8, 2025

