What Trump said about prices when the stock market reacts





President Trump vehemently defended the radical prices unveiled by his administration on what he nicknamed the “Liberation Day” last week, even threaten to trigger a world trade war and sent stock markets tumbled into the world.

In the United States, many are concerned about the samples that increase the price of daily goods, and Goldman Sachs economists cited on Monday in a report increasing the chances of a 45%recession. JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon, warned that prices could slow down the economy and “probably increase inflation”.

On April 2, Trump announced a 10% reference tax on all American imports, plus additional “reciprocal” prices on imports from 90 countries. He presented prices as a strategy to reduce the trade deficit between the United States and other global powers, including China and the European Union.

CBS News 24/7 answers your questions about the prices in a special broadcast on Wednesday at 6 p.m. he. Download the CBS News app to your phone or connected TV to watch it live.

In addition to the reference tax, Trump had said that China would be faced with a “reciprocal” levy of 34%, and in response to Beijing reprisals for American exports, the president threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on China if he does not raise these functions on Tuesday.

As the markets fall, and with its reciprocal import rights which should take effect on Wednesday, this is what Trump said on the prices.

No break in prices

At a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump confirmed on Monday that he was not looking at any break in the prices. When journalists asked questions about the mixed messages of his administration on the question of whether the prices are permanent or open to negotiations, the president said “they can both be true”.

“We have many countries that come to negotiate agreements with us, and they will be fair agreements,” said Trump. “No other president will do that, what I do.”

The president also said that there were “other things in addition to prices” that could be opened to negotiation, such as “standards and tests” from other countries which, according to Mr. Trump, make trade more difficult, but he has not provided more details.

“Hang hard”

In a social article of truth on Saturday, while his universal prices at 10% took effect, Trump urged the Americans to “suspend the hard” and recognized things “will not be easy”.

“China has been much harder than the United States, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us badly,” he wrote.

“We were the” whip post and defenseless “, but no more. We bring jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than five billions of dollars in investment, and amount quickly! It is an economic revolution, and we will win.

“Sometimes you have to take medication”

Trump doubled his commercial position while addressing journalists on Air Force One on Sunday, which clearly indicates that he did not intend to move on the reciprocal rates which should take effect later this week, nor the universal levies already implemented.

Addressing the diving of the American market which followed its announcement of April 2 – the worst of Wall Street in five years – and apparently preparing the Americans for more pain in the potential market to come, the president said: “I do not want to lower anything, but sometimes you should take medication to repair something.”

“What will happen with the market that I cannot tell you, but I can tell you that our country has become much stronger,” added Trump.

He also declared that various world leaders had expressed their interest in negotiating in order to retreat the prices as global markets, reacting to the samples, also began not to do.

“I have spoken to many leaders, Europeans, Asian, around the world,” Trump said. “They die of wanting to conclude an agreement. And I said, we are not going to have deficits with your country. We are not going to do this, because for me a deficit is a loss. We will have surpluses or at worst, we are going to break.”

Echoing the feeling of Trump, the secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick suggested that the administration would not vacillate the new tariff cycle, in an interview on “Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan” on Sunday. To discuss that policies will help protect American factories and “reset the power of the United States of America”, Lutnick admitted that “it will be a big change”.

“This is the moment when the United States of America seizes itself, and Donald Trump spoke about it all his life,” said Libnick. “It's Donald Trump's agenda, and we're all there to help him execute.”

“Don't be a panican (a new party based on weak and stupid people!)”

In the hour preceding the opening of trading in Wall Street on Monday, the president went to Truth Social to support his wave of prices and seemed to invent a new Trump-ISC referring to panic.

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done decades ago,” Trump said in the post. “Don't be weak! Don't be stupid! Do not be a panican (a new party based on weak and stupid people!). Be strong, courageous and patient, and grandeur will be the result!”

He posted because international markets have undergone significant losses, with clues in Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Shanghai, South Korea, Taiwan and Tokyo. The American markets continued to have a day of roller coaster, the S&P 500 ending a modest 12 points, or 0.2%, at 5,062, the Dow Jones Industrial Average by losing 349 points, or 0.9%, while the Nasdaq composite expelled a small gain, increasing by 15 points to bring together 0.1%.

Additional prices on China

Trump promised on Monday to raise rights imposed on China at 50% from Wednesday, after Beijing issued reprisals of 34% in the United States during the weekend.

On Truth Social, the president said that Beijing had acted despite his previous “warning” that the United States would only meet reprisals with even higher taxes for the emitting country, and urged its managers to withdraw the 34% increase by Tuesday or to cope with higher costs.

“In addition, all discussions with China concerning their meetings requested with us will be finished!” Trump said. “Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will start to take place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this question!”

Emily Mae Czachor

Emily Mae Czachor is editor -in -chief of CBSNEWS.com. It generally covers news, extreme weather conditions and problems involving social and criminal justice. Emily Mae previously written for points of sale like the Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed and Newsweek.

