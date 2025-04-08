We will never turn back to the brothers in Gaza, explains President Erdogan





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a declaration on his official account X concerning the current crisis in Gaza on Tuesday. He reiterated the firm position of Trkiyes on the position with the oppressed and the work towards peace in the region. We do everything in our power to stop the massacres in Gaza, to restore the ceasefire and open the way to peace. Just as we want peace and stability in our own country, we want the same thing in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon. Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan pointed out that the inhabitants of Gaza spent another religious holiday under bombing because of the renewed attacks of Israel. A young boy looks as the Palestinians stand in the middle of the devastation in the courtyard of a school, one day after an Israeli strike struck him, in the Al-Tuffah district of Gaza City on April 4, 2025. (AFP photo) In view of the world, innocent children, women and civilians in Gaza have been brutally massacred. Recep Tayyip Erdogan He noted that during recent telephone calls made for Eid's greetings with various world leaders, the Gaza humanitarian crisis was a central discussion subject. For the future, President Erdogan announced that the next 4th Diplomacy Forum Antalya this weekend would also address the situation in Gaza. We will meet the heads of state and the government to discuss the genocide in Gaza and explore what more can do to stop oppression. Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan concluded with a firm message of solidarity and challenge. Whether it is known and understood by all: although Israel tracks on human dignity in Gaza, we will never turn our backs on our brothers there.

No one can draw boundaries around our defense of justice and oppressed.

Just as we have always kept firm without provocation in the face of the pressure of world Zionist lobbies, we will continue to stand up, never bow to tyrants, and we will continue to speak the truth. Recep Tayyip Erdogan

