





New Delhi: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (Water) to “ Bisht 'by Prime Minister Narendra, a replica of his grandfather, Bisht' by Sheikh Rashid-symbolizing the Clorik between the Qaunda Arab men two countries, at their meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi organized a working lunch for the Crown Prince at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg and spoke of his warm greetings to the President of Water, Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of Water and the Sovereign of Dubai Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Prime Minister Modi also expressed his good wishes to the new daughter of Prince Hind Hind Hamdan, mentioned a statement published by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The two leaders discussed avenues to strengthen the full strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates, and strong cultural ties and people to people between India and Dubai. This is the first official visit of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum in India as a crown prince of Dubai and it is accompanied by several ministers, senior officials and a high -level commercial delegation. “Happy to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai played a key role in the progress of India-Uae, a complete strategic partnership. This special visit reaffirms our deeply rooted friendship and opens the way to an even stronger collaboration in the future,” Prime Minister Modi has published on X after the meeting. Happy to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai played a key role in the progress of the complete strategic partnership of India-UAE. This special visit reaffirms our deep friendship and opens the way to even stronger pic.twitter.com/lit9nwqkyu Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2025 The crown prince also held a meeting with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, discussing the means to further strengthen the strategic defense and security partnership between the two countries in accordance with the full strategic partnership. “For India, the full strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates is of immense priority. In the coming years, we are impatient to work closely in fields such as defense cooperation, co-production and co-development, innovation and technology. India and the United Arab Emirates are determined to work for peace and prosperity in the region” X. The Minister of External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar, during his meeting with the guest dignitary, underlined the enormous deepening and the expansion of the relationship between the sectors between the two countries in recent years. The Crown Prince presented an original newspaper cover of his father's successful effort, the sovereign of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to save passengers on board 421 Indian Airlines in August 1984. Later in the day, he also met the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at a high -level business meeting in Mumbai. “They discussed the contribution of the complete agreement on the Economic Partnership (CEPA) in the rapid growth of bilateral trade. Goyal praised the signing of the old muskets and the announcements made to the commercial event and expressed the hope that they will further strengthen the progress of bilateral trade as, as a constitutive element of IMEEC, has been recognized,” said the MEA. (With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



