



Asia Desk, April 8 (EFE). The main Asian stock markets rebounded Tuesday after the steep losses of the day before launched by the fears of a world trade war, Tokyo leading the recovery after US President Donald Trump promised fair agreements on prices. The Nikkei jumped 6%, recovering from an 8% drop on Monday, in the midst of recession fears and signs that Wall Street was starting to stabilize. The gains in Japan were led by the semiconductor sector. Companies such as Disco, Lasertec, Tokyo Electron and Advantest jumped 12.67%, 8.27%, 8.73%and 11.82%, respectively. In South Korea, the Kospi index increased 0.26% after losing more than 5.5% the day before. Hong Kongs Hang Seng has also rebounded, climbing 1.51% after having suffered his worst drop since 2008 Monday, when he dived by 13.2%. Chinese markets have also increased above despite the intensification of the commercial impasse. The Shanghai and Shenzhen indices increased by 1.58% and 0.64%, respectively, after dropping 7.34% and 9.66% on Monday. Tensions between the United States and China have intensified while Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% rate on Chinese products unless Beijing raised its samples to American products. In response, the Ministry of Chinas in Commerce promised on Tuesday to fight “until the end”. Meanwhile, the Central Investment of Chinas, Central Huijin Investment, said that he had resources to ensure market stability and has committed to increasing his purchases of negotiated funds on the stock market, continuing his support measures from Monday. Several large Chinese companies, including Sinopec, Haier and Catl, have also announced action buy -back plans to help stabilize markets. Taipei and Southeast Asia in the red, all the markets have not joined the rebound. The Taiwans Taiex index dropped by more than 4%, making up the Monday record 9.7%, the highest daily loss in the history of trade. The TSMC Tamiaux manufacturing giant, which dominates the world foundry market, dropped by 3.77%. In Indonesia, the main stock market index plunged more than 9% shortly after opening, triggering a 30 -minute negotiation stop under the new circuit rupture rules. The exchange had been closed since March 28 due to local holidays and missed Monday for world sales launched by new American tariff threats. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, most markets have exchanged a negative territory. The Vietnams index dropped by 7.5%, Thailand dropped by 4.17%, both were closed on Monday and Singapore lost 1.22%. The Philippines jostled the trend, winning 3.15%, while the Malaysia market was stable. In Wall Street, the main indices moderated their decline on Monday. The industrial average of Dow Jones lost 0.91%, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.23%, while the NASDAQ succeeded in a slight gain of 0.1%, reporting a slowdown in the sale by the end of the session. Make an efe MCA

