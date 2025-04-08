Jokowi was continued by potential buyers of esemka cars





Former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Pursued by a buyer of potential cars Esemka At the Solo District Court (PN), Central Java, Tuesday (4/4/2025). The civil prosecution was filed by Aufa Luqman Re A (19), a resident of Ngoresan, Jebres, Solo City. AUFAA lawyer, Sigit Sudibyanto, said that his client had filed a complaint at the solo district court because he thought he had been lied to the purchase of Esemka cars. The civil trial was recorded with the case number of PN SKT-08042025051. “Our default trial is brought to three parts, namely the former president and vice-president (vice-president) of RI Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Maruf Amin Lalu Pt Solo Manufacturing Kreasi as Esemka car manufacturers,” he said on Tuesday (4/4/2025). In his requests, there are two important points of the trial submitted by his client to the three parties. “The demand is that defendants cannot keep their promises in terms of mass production cars so that they are classified as default acts,” said Sigit. For the first trial, his client requested hardware compensation worth RP300 million or equivalent to the price of two units of the ESEMKA car from Pick-up Bima. “On the promise of injury, the applicant said he was disadvantaged by his legal interests, so that the defendants continued the lowest price of the Esemka collection car were only 150 million rupees. Because he wanted to buy two cars, so he became an R300 million R300,” he said. In addition to the trial in the form of money, also explained Sigit, his client asked the judges of the solo district court to confiscate the assets of the solo manufacturing creations of PT as a guarantee if the civil trial he had tabled was granted. “With regard to the manufacture of PT Solo Kreasi, the applicant puts a confiscation of guarantees that the defendant fills his achievements if the trial is granted,” he explained. As we know, Esemka's car was once under the country's public projectors when it was popularized by Jokowi during his stay as mayor of Solo. Even Esemka's car was brought by Jokowi from Solo to Jakarta to be presented to the public at the time. Do not stop there, even in 2019, when Jokowi became president once inaugurated in the assembly plant of the Esemka car in Boyolali on September 6, 2019. But so far, according to the applicant, the promise of mass production of Esemka cars has never been made.

