President Trump's fraud in New York Debt exceeds $ 500 million





President Trump's debt in New York of a civil fraud judgment adopted $ 500 million on Tuesday, while interest continues to accumulate while he appeals.

The figure has increased for a long trial on civil fraud ending with Mr. Trump, two of his sons and a former Trump organization manager ordered 364 million dollars in disgorgement for “badly acquired gains” and 100 million dollars of more years of interest.

They called on the judgment of February 2024, but the interest continued to build, at a rate of more than $ 114,000 per day. The total of all the accused reached $ 500 million on December 29.

This figure now represents nearly $ 512 million, and Mr. Trump's personal share – 98% of the total judgment – was $ 500,070,167.42 on Tuesday morning, according to a New York prosecutor’s spokesperson Letitia James, who brought the case against Trump and others.

James' office said judgment reflects Mr. Trump's profits against fraud. The accused were accused of a multi -year program to deceive banks and insurers by inflating the assessments of goods and estimates of the wealth of Mr. Trump.

James refused to comment on Tuesday. Mr. Trump's lawyers did not respond to requests for comments.

Justice Arthur Engoron said that evidence had proven “repeatedly” that defendants provided “obviously false financial data” to Mr. Trump's business partners. Engoron concluded that the program allowed Mr. Trump and his company to obtain massive manneurs through transaction conditions that they would not have obtained otherwise.

Trump blamed his employees and others for several hours of testimony in November 2023. Trump declared on the stand that his business “underestimated” the value of his properties, because the value of his brand was not taken into account in the estimates at the heart of the case.

He said the case had been deposited to tarnish his reputation.

Shortly after the judgment, Trump and his co-accused brought the case to the New York Call Division, the first department. In September, at least two of the five judges of the appeal committee seemed to be skeptical about the size of the judgment. One of them called him “immense” and “disturbing”.

Almost six months later, the court has not yet ruled and the debt continues to grow.

More CBS News

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigation journalist covering criminal justice, confidentiality and information security issues for CBS News Digital. Contact graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

