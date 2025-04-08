Politics
The trade war with China degenerates while Beijing swears to “fight until the end”
Washington (TNND) A trade war with China continued to degenerate after President Donald Trump unveiled his reciprocal prices which slapped another strong tax on Chinese goods, resulting showing some signs of slowdown.
China responded to the 34% increase compared to Trump last week with its own 34% prices on American products as well as export controls on several critical minerals that have also been at the Trump administration center. Beijing's response was encountered by White House threats to further increase the prices imposed on Chinese products in a developing business war between the two largest economies in the world.
The White House said on Tuesday that it was going to go ahead with a 104% price on China just after midnight Wednesday after Trump gave Beijing a deadline on Tuesday To cancel his reprisals.
Beijing said on Tuesday that he would fight until the end of what he described as a typical practice of unilateral intimidation and suggested that he could take more measures to try to penalize the United States for Trums.
The American threat of intensifying prices on China is an error in addition to an error and again exposes the blackmail nature of American China will never accept it. If the United States insists on its own way, China will fight until the end, the Chinese trade industry said in a statement.
In addition to the prices, China has also promulgated generalized export controls on several critical minerals in a market which it dominates and could cause significant headaches for manufacturers around the world. The United States has tried to reduce its dependence on China for critical minerals in the past decade, but many efforts are still in its infancy or have trouble starting, such as a mineral agreement with Ukraine and take advantage of the Defense Production Act to produce more at the national level.
But the administration is betting that it can exert sufficient economic pressure on Beijing to ultimately ensure that the Chinese president of Jinping is yielding in the trade war.
“China is currently taking a hit because everyone knows that we are right. They have to pay prices. Was not going to lose a dollars billion for the privilege of buying pencils in China, Trump told the journalist during the Air Force weekend.
Trump and other administration officials held up on Chinese reprisals and said the United States was in a much stronger position to win a trade war between the two world powers. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that Beijing's choice was a big mistake.
I think it was a big mistake, this Chinese escalation because they play with a pair of two, said Bessent during an interview on CNBC. What do we lose by the Chinese prices that increased on us? We export a fifth towards them of what they export us, so it is a losing hand for them.
It is not clear if there is a trade agreement which could lead to a significant reduction in the Commercial gap between the two countries. The United States imported nearly $ 440 billion in China from China last year, compared to $ 143.5 billion in government data.
The administration began to suggest that commercial transactions will be concluded to modify the scanning price structure last week. Bessent said on Tuesday that 70 countries had contacted the United States to plan discussions.
Trump said he had reached the limits of an agreement with South Korea Tuesday in an article on his social media website and that he is trying to conclude more offers. He also called China in the midst of tariff threats in Tit-For-Tat and said that his administration was waiting for their call to conclude an agreement.
China also wants to conclude an agreement, but they don't know how to start, Trump wrote on Truth Social. We are waiting for their call. It will happen!
Although Trump said that Beijing sought to conclude an agreement, other analysts say that a way to a trade agreement is much less certain and that the Chinese government can be willing to repair the losses of a trade war in the midst of changing rational for the white house prices and larger hostilities towards the country throughout the US government.
RPC leaders are skeptical about the fact that the capitulation of the last request would resolve the underlying challenge of the United States, which they deem to undermine the economic force of the PRC. From this point of view, they assume that there is little incitement to make concessions now, Ryan Hass, a principal researcher at the Brookings Institution, based in Washington, Written on X.
During a hearing in front of the Senate, the American representative Jamieson Greer said that China had not indicated that it wanted to work on the reciprocity of trade.
Unfortunately, China for many years seems to choose its own path on market access, he said.
