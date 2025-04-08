Kenez / Stockholm

A recent IFTAR interconfessional dinner in Augsburg, Germany, organized by community groups associated with the Hizmet or Glen movement, a group inspired by the late Clerc Fethullah Glen, triggered friction between local German politicians and Turkish diplomatic representatives. The event has raised renewed concerns in the face of alleged Turkish governments for attempted political pressure and carrying out surveillance operations in Germany.

The event, which was held on March 15 at the headquarters of DIPA associations, was organized jointly by Rumi Augsburg EV and the Frohinn Educational Center, both community organizations with known affiliations of the Hizmet movement. The dinner brought together around 120 participants, including representatives of various religious communities, civic groups, educators and local authorities.

Among the guests were members of the municipal council of Augsburg, including Sieglinde Wisnietski, Benjamin Adam, Pia Haringer and Florian Freund.

The Wisnietski advisor has congratulated the active participation of women in organizational associations and recognized her longtime experience with the groups since 2000. Her colleague Benjamin Adam underlined the role of the Frohinn Educational Center in promoting coexistence, calling a vital institution for the multicultural landscape of cities.

The event was quickly overshadowed by a letter Sent a few days later by the Turkish Consul General in Munich, Salp Erdoan, to members of the municipal council Wisnietski and Freund. In the letter, the Consul General expressed his regret of their participation in an event which would have been linked to the group that the Turkish government refers to the federated terrorist organization or FET. This label, invented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was not recognized by the democratic nations which support the rule of law.

In his letter, the Consul General Erdogan warned that the presence of groups affiliated with Glen in Germany could lead to reactions, concerns and regrets, a declaration which has since been interpreted by German officials as an attempt at intervention in internal political discourse.

The response on the German side was fast and critical. Wisnietski said she was shocked by the letter and brought the case to the Federal German Intelligence Service (BND). She expressed her concern that local politicians could be under surveillance by foreign governments. Freund admitted to having received the letter but minimized his influence, claiming that he thought that the Turkish reaction had been launched by the public speeches they had pronounced during the IFTAR event.

German civil society figures have also weighed. Ercan Karakoyun, head of the Dialogue and Education Foundation, condemned the letter as an unacceptable foreign attempt to intimidate German politicians.

Diplomatic controversy comes in the broader context of longtime tensions between Germany and Turkey on political surveillance and the influence of operations. Germanys 2023 and 2024 Domestic intelligence reports identified Turkey as a key player involved in spy activities in Germany.

According to the 2023 report of the Hamburgs State Office for the protection of the Constitution (Landesamt Frassungsschutz Hamburg), the national Turkish intelligence organization (MIT), under the direction of Brahim Kaln, had been active in the collection of intelligence on Kurdish groups, leftist organizations and adversaries of the Turkish government, including the Glen movement.

The report describes how MIT uses its global network, including contacts in Turkish diplomatic missions, to monitor dissidents. Turkish citizens living in Germany who remain faithful to Ankara would have been recruited to spy on other people in their community, including Erdogan criticism.

In a documented case, a Turkish from Berlin voluntarily contacted the Turkish authorities, saying that he had infiltrated the Glen movement and was ready to provide information. The information he provided, according to the documents acquired by Nordic Monitor, was sent to both the Turkish Embassy in Berlin and the MIT headquarters.

Increase alarms further, the 2024 intelligence report highlights the efforts of representatives of the Justice and Development of Turkish diplomats (AKP) to shape public opinion in the Turkish diaspora of Germanys. During a speech in 2023 in Neuss, the former deputy for the AKP Mustafa Akgz called to refuse Glen supporters the right to live in Türkiye or abroad.

In addition, the Federal Ministry of the Interior of the Germanys, in a complete 380 -page report published in 2023, appointed Turkey as the sole ally of NATO engaged in systematic intelligence operations against the German State. The report has listed Turkey as well as countries like Russia, Iran, China and North Korea, warning that these foreign interference threaten German democratic institutions and internal security.

This image wider place the Augsburg event a more alarming light. The Turkish consulates would have compiled criticism files, transmitting their personal information to Ankara. This practice has led to terrorism surveys in Türkiye, often without credible evidence.

The report also highlights the extreme right and the nationalist Gray Wolf Network (Bozkurtlar, also known as LKCLER), the Youth Organization of Erdogan Ally The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), highlighting the close collaboration between LKCLER and AKP in Germany. According to the report, LKCLER joins forces with personalities affiliated with the AKP of the Union of International Democrats (UID), an organization that works as a foreign interest group on behalf of the Erdogan government abroad, and mosque communities represented by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DIITI) and the IGMG (Islamic Community Milli Gr).