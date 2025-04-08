Prabowo revealed the role of Jokowi in 150 days of his leadership

Jakarta, kompas.com – It's been 168 days or almost six months of the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO Direct Indonesia for the period 2024-2029. Meanwhile, Prabowo revealed a number of his success to the editor -in -chief of the media who met at his residence, in Padepokan Garuda Yaksa, Bogor Regency, Sunday (4/4/2025).

A certain number of successes which succeed in his government has been to overcome crisis Rice, launched a free health check, to a reduction in the cost of the pilgrimage.

To do not forget, Prabowo expressed his gratitude and praise to Joko Widodo (Jokowi), people credited for helping the government's transition.

The success and praise of the Prabowo government in Jokowi were presented in an interview below:

We can tell us all, what are the achievements that have been made by the government for 150 days since its inauguration on October 20, 2024?

150 days of the government that I direct, in fact, I can say with what I have a chance to say that the time between me was determined by the KPU as a winner of the presidential election and when I was inaugurated for a long time. If I am not mistaken for six months if I am not mistaken

I used six months to be really in preparation. I gathered some of my main experts, I discussed. Of course, we already have a program, we have a strategy that we have announced.

The key is how the strategy we have planned, which we have modeled can be implemented can be executed. The key is.

The best idea, the biggest ideals, the key is how execution, how to make, how to make a donation. Because of these six months, I used it. You could say that at that time, I also had no break time.

I was still there, I had to admit it too, I was very helped by my predecessor, by President Joko Widodo at that time. He really helped me.

So after having been declared (becoming) an elected president, not the president who had not been inaugurated, I was invited to almost all the meetings of the cabinet which were not my field. I was the Minister of Defense at that time, but I was included in agricultural problems, economic problems, financial problems.

So I really feel like I have enough preparation time. Now when we start, so we already understand what to do. Execute, execute, execute, execute.

Since I was young, major, even I saw the problem of Indonesia, the key is, among other things, the problem of agriculture. And, I learned history, all the strong countries, and all the major countries, and all the countries have succeeded, agriculture was strong, agriculture has succeeded.

From there, I was so named, my confidence was that I had created yes. How to get to farmers without too much, too many signatures, and not too much intermediary, intermediate man, broker, broker, intermediary, intermediary.

How is the farmer the price of his acceptance, the income he is, his income can increase. It is therefore a decades phenomenon in all agrarian countries, often farmers are victims of a system that does not defend them. So, if the harvest is a lot of production, the entrepreneurs want to be Neken, want to buy at a cheap price.

Dock. PRABOWO SUBIANTO presidential media team President PRABOWO SUBIANTO conducted a limited interview with 7 media -chief editors in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java, Monday (7/4/2025). President PRABOWO SUBIANTO conducted a limited interview with 7 media -chief editors in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java, Monday (7/4/2025).

