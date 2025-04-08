



The last price chaos

Bourbon Liets

Unhappy billionaires

Got closer to a full -fledged trade war after China promised to fight until the end if Donald Trump continued with his threat to resume the prices on the second economy in the world.

Yesterday, the American president said that HED imposed an additional 50% rate on Chinese imports if Beijing had not eliminated his reprisal rate today. This would lead to samples from Chinese imports at more than 120%, pressure on American companies with Chinese suppliers.

Yesterday, in the oval office, Trump defended his draconian trade policy, despite the market disorders:

I don't mind going through it, because I see a beautiful image at the end. The countries that have really taken advantage of saying us now, please negotiate.

Would have to reset the table on trade. And when we do it, let's go out incredibly well.

The actions of Wall Street went up yesterday in roller coaster while an anonymous account X claimed that there would be a price break of 90 days. The three main clues have briefly became positive before the White House denied it and returns actions. The American government debt has also sold for high sale, while hedge funds have reduced risks in their portfolios and investors continued to move in cash.

Trump said that the prices were not trying to allow negotiations, but many countries have held hands to negotiate with American officials. Were going to get fair offers and good deals with all the countries, and if we do not do it, were not going to do with them, said Trump.

In the middle of the tumult, the president of the federal reserve, Jay Powell, has an unnatiable dilemma: defending the economy (by reducing interest rates to help prevent an economic slowdown) or contain inflation (keeping the rates to prevent a new burst of high prices).

Meanwhile, companies are looking for creative means of reducing the value of customs from imports to the United States in order to deactivate the financial impact of prices, and major institutional investors study options to eliminate participations in unliquid-infvestment funds.

Global actions have found land this morning and American term contracts increased by more than 2%. Follow today's market movements with our blog live.

The last titles of what was understood

The billionaire financiers, including some of the Trumps allies, castor the prices of the presidents while they fall back from the bustle of the market.

Ken Langone, the co-founder of Home Depot and a long-standing republican donor, Alex Rogers and James Fontanella-Khan told FTS that Trumps Levies had been too high and implemented too quickly:

I believe he was poorly advised by his advisers on this commercial situation and the formula they apply.

He also called the 46% rate on Vietnam bullshit and said that the 34% additional direct debits were too aggressive, too early and had not given serious negotiations a chance to work.

The billionaire hedge feast manager Bill Ackman, who supported the Trumps 2024 campaign, described the prices a major political error which he had said before that it is similar to launch[ing] Economic nuclear war in all countries of the world.

He allegedly allegedly allegedly allegedly alleged the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick and his company Cantor Fitzgerald would take advantage when our economy implodes, before going back yesterday. The actions of the Ackmans main fund, Pershing Square Holdings, fell 15% this year while the trade war hit its portfolio.

Stanley Druckenmiller, billionaire and mentor of the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, posted during the weekend: I do not support prices greater than 10%.

In his annual letter to the shareholders yesterday, the director general of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, also criticized the functions, claiming that this question is resolved quickly, better because some of the negative effects increase cumulatively over time and would be difficult to reverse, although it has avoided writing anything too incendiary.

