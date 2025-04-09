Trump speaks with South Korea, the indices are possible





Elon Musk says he hopes for a future where prices are no longer necessary in the United States and Europe.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday morning on Truth Social that he spoke with the acting president of South Korea on various issues.

Trump is targeting South Korea and many other countries with prices.

But he said in the post that the United States was engaged in multiple negotiations with foreign nations.

Singapore PM says that Trump's universal price does not seem open to negotiations: “minimum fixed price”

President Donald Trump responds to a media member at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House Oval Office on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

The president suggested that an agreement with South Korea is possible.

“I just had an excellent call with the acting president of South Korea. We talked about their enormous and unbearable surplus, prices, shipbuilding, their large-scale LNG purchase, their joint venture in an Alaska pipeline, and the payment of important military protection that we offer to South Korea,” he said in the post. “They started these military payments during my first term, billions of dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for unknown reasons, ended the agreement. It was a shock for everyone!” He continued.

Actions jump that Trump's pricing negotiations begin: live updates

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unpacking the state of US commercial negotiations on “Kudlow”.

“In any event, we have the limits and the probability of many for the two countries. Their best team is on a plane towards the United States, and things seem good. We are also dealing with many other countries, which all want to conclude an agreement with the United States. Like South Korea, we also mentioned the other subjects which are not covered by trade and the prices, and also have the president.

“China also wants to conclude an agreement, but they do not know how to start. We are waiting for their appeal. It will happen! May God bless the United States,” he concluded.

The stock market, which took a hit since Trump made its price announcement last week, increased the increase on Tuesday morning.

South Korea has long supported the cost of the American military presence in its country, dating before Trump's first term.

Under a 2019 agreement during the first Trump administration, the Republic of Korea agreed to contribute to 1,0389 Billion in Koreas that year.

Trump's pricing plan is a “genius movement”: Ric Grenell

Fox Business Charles Payne explains how investors react to President Donald Trump's prices on “Kudlow”.

Click here to find out more about Fox Business

The Biden administration concluded an agreement with the American ally after taking office in 2021.

“The contribution of the Republic of Korea for 2020 is 1,0389 Billion of Koreans won,” said this agreement in 2021. “The contribution of the Republic of Korea for 2021 is 1,1833 Billion de Koreans won. The 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 contributions will be determined by increasing the contribution of the previous year of the defense of the previous year. “

Last year, a spokesperson for the State Department declared in a October statement that the United States and South Korea “reached a consensus on the proposed text of a new five-year-old special measurement agreement”.

The Yonhap news agency reported in November that the two nations had signed an agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-says-he-had-great-call-south-korean-leader-suggests-deal-possible The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos