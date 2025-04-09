Bringing together Prabowo-Mégawati without the Jokowi's knowledge, this is the explanation of Gérindra





The meeting between Prabowo Suduanto and Megawati Soekarnoputri on Monday evening (7/4) took place without notice at Joko Widodo. (Dasco) The meeting of President Prabowo Suubianto and the President of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri on Monday (7/4), was carried out without speaking to the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “I do not think it is (speaking first with Jokowi), it is a friendly meeting with anyone,” said the president of the Daily of the Gerindra Party Sufmi Dasco Ahmad in Parliament, Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday (8/4). DASCO said the meeting was in the context of Eid Al -Fitr. He naturally considered the meeting of the two figures. Read also: Gerindra denies that Prabowo will meet Megawati on birthday “The meeting between the two national personalities or with the companions of a national personality, I think it is a natural thing and must be done today. All national personalities must then be united. How to think of the nation and the State during the world situation at present,” said Dasco. The DPR vice-president does not know exactly whether or not there is a vision between the two figures. “Yes, if you unite my vision, I do not know exactly, but by exchanging deep ideas on the way in which the future of Indonesia is certain and the meeting full of intimacy that I see, we also hear more laughs,” said Dasco. The 1.5 hour meeting took place at the residence of the president of the Indonesian Democratic Party on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Monday (7/4) around 7:30 p.m. WIB. In addition to DASCO, which was present at the meeting of the political element of Gerindra, namely the secretary general (secretary general) of the Gérindra party as well as the president of the MPR Ahmad Muzani, president of the Gerindra DPP and of the Minister of State Secretary (Meenesneg) Pradire and the politician of Gerindra as well as the head of the Development and Investigation Agency of the Aries Special Development and Investigation Agency MARKIDIANTO. Coordinated Minister Polkam, Budi Gunawan, would also be present in Reunion. However, the details of the PDIP politician who also attended Reunion. (Z-2)

