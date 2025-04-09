Trump maintains 104% prices in China while US officials report opening to discussions





The president wins over the next cycle of punishing prices on some of the largest trade partners in the Americas was to come into force just after midnight Wednesday, in particular new rigorous samples which will increase import taxes on Chinese products by at least 104%.

Trump, speaking on the White House on Tuesday afternoon, admitted that his prices had been somewhat explosive. But he continued to defend his approach, saying that he encouraged countries with what he calls unfair commercial practices to offer concessions.

We have many countries that come to conclude agreements, he said.

The president and senior administration officials reported on Tuesday that the White House was ready to negotiate agreements, saying that 70 governments had approached the United States to try to retreat. Trump said officials would start talks with Japan, South Korea and other nations.

The president, whose punitive and successive prices on China sparked a potentially harmful trade war, also said that he was open to speaking in Beijing an agreement.

China also wants to conclude an agreement, but they don't know how to start, Trump wrote on social networks. We are waiting for their call. It will happen!

On April 2, the president imposed a global rate of 10% over hundreds of countries and promised much higher reciprocal rates on April 9 for the nations which, according to him, snatched America. Much of her anger has been directed against China, which exports much more to the United States than it buys. Since February, the president has imposed successive tariff cycles on China. On Wednesday, the minimum tax on Chinese imports will reach 104%. Some products may face even higher samples if they are subject to prices that Trump imposed during his first mandate.

The presidents' approach caused reprisals from China and has pushed to other countries to establish its own plans to strike American exports. As a result, economists have raised their expectations for a recession in the United States, and many now consider that chances are a reversal of parts.

Trump rejected these concerns and said that he would not withdraw from his commercial program. The president says that his approach is necessary to return manufacturing and industrial production to the United States. He and his economic advisers stressed that recent offers from countries lower their own prices, although some officials have given mixed signals on how the president will be willing to negotiate.

The news that the administration was planning to reach agreements with business partners has helped cause stock markets after three days of punishing. But Tuesday afternoon, the S&P 500 had abandoned the gains and closed for the fourth day of consecutive negotiation.

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of the White House, said Trump on Tuesday afternoon on Tuesday afternoon on Monday with the Prime Minister of Japan and that the United States could ask for agreements. She said that the president had asked his advisers to have tailor -made business agreements with each country that calls for this administration to conclude an agreement.

But Ms. Leavitt rejected the idea that the request was an evolution of the previous comments according to which there would be no negotiations on the prices. She said that the president did not plan to suspend his plan. He expects these prices to come into force, she said.

Ms. Leavitt also insisted that the United States had the upper hand for negotiations. America does not need other countries as much as other countries need us, and President Trump knows, she said.

Trumps, Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, made similar comments on Tuesday when he assaulted China for retaliating against the United States with clean prices and warned that America had more leverage in a trade war with the second economy of the worlds.

What do we lose by the Chinese prices that increased on us? Mr. Bessent said on CNBC. We export a fifth towards them of what they export us, so it is a losing hand for them.

Jamieson Greer, Mr. Trumps, a higher trade official, defended the aggressive administrations of administrations on Tuesday morning before a senatorial committee, arguing that the American economy faced a moment of drastic change and expected after decades of factories moving abroad and injuring the American working class.

Greer said the president had imposed the prices to obtain reciprocal treatment from other countries. He added that policy was already working, quoting announcements that companies have made in recent weeks of investment in the United States.

He refused to say how long the prices would be in force, saying that the administration examined the country by country. But he suggested that there could be no quick remedies.

Our important and persistent trade deficit has been over 30 years old, and it will not be resolved overnight, but all of this is in the right direction, said Greer.

Mr. Bessent, who will supervise negotiations with Japan with Mr. Greer, also said an opening to the negotiation agreements.

I think you will see very large countries with large trade deficits manifest very quickly, said Bessent. If they come to the table with solid proposals, I think we can end up with good deals.

Other civil servants have been less optimistic about the possibility that countries find a way to avoid prices.

It is not a negotiation, Peter Navarro, a sales adviser from the White House who is a fervent supporter of the prices, wrote in an opinion test on Monday. For the United States, this is a national emergency triggered by trade deficits caused by a rigged system.

Mr. Trumps Aggressive Tariffs caused a lively flame return from the Democrats to the Congress and an increasing nervousness of the Republicans, who are under pressure from the voters to defend their export markets.

A bipartite group of senators, including Ron Wyden de l'Oregon, the best democrat of the committee; The minority leader, Chuck Schumer of New York; And a Republican, Rand Paul of Kentucky plans to introduce a resolution later this week which would end the national emergency that the president declared to present his prices.

But the measure would face a difficult path towards the passage. If the room approves it, the congress will need enough votes to be over the veto of the presidents. And the room can act so that it does not have to vote on the resolution.

Last week, the Senate approved a similar measure to eliminate the prices that Trump imposed in Canada, but the Républicains de la Chambre moved preventively to close the requirement to vote on such a measure.

The representatives Don Bacon du Nebraska and Jeff Hurd du Colorado, both Republicans, presented on Monday a bipartite bill which would give the congress the last word on all the prices proposed. The measure, co -core by two Democrats, representatives Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey and Gregory W. Meeks from New York, has not yet attracted other republican supporters.

But Mr. Bacon said on Monday that he had spoken to several other colleagues like, 10 to 20 who said they liked the proposal but wanted to wait and hear Mr. Greer on Capitol Hill. Wednesday, Mr. Greer will testify before the Chamber's way and means committee.

Several Republicans of the Senate had energetic exchanges with Mr. Greer on Tuesday to find out if the prices were a negotiation tool and if companies that depend on imported products could find relief.

We must think strategically about the pricing policy, including how to minimize unnecessary costs on American families, said senator Michael D. Crapo, republican president of the finance committee. I also recognize that although it is easy to see the costs resulting from prices, it is much more difficult to assess the cost of refused market access opportunities.

Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, said he was concerned about the inflationary effect of consumers. But he said he was encouraged that other countries approached the United States to negotiate. He said that the stock markets bounced back on Tuesday because he hoped that these prices are means and not only an end, he said.

Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, one of the few Republicans to have signed legislation opposing Mr. Trumps, said agriculture was generally the first place of reprisals.

During the commercial fight with China at the first mandate of Mr. Trumps, US agricultural exports fell after China has imposed high reprisals on soy, corn, wheat and other American imports, and the United States spent around 23 billion dollars to support American farmers.

Grassley said he argued the president in general, but believed that the congress had delegated too much authority over trade. He said he had adopted a tariff waiting approach because he thought Mr. Trump and Greer used them as a tool to get a more equitable business.

If not, level with me, Mr. Grassley told Mr. Greer.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents large companies like Walmart, Target, Starbucks and Best Buy, published a declaration before the testimony of Mr. Greers saying that the prices had caused disturbances and uncertainty on the markets and with consumers and could increase the prices of products such as babies, handbags and paper bags.

The Americans elected President Trump to reduce inflation and develop the economy, the group said. Instead, these general prices threaten family portfolios and risk destabilizing confidence in the economy.

For democrats, prices have provided a lot of fodder to say that Mr. Trump Malngage of the economy.

The American economy went from the desire of the world to a laughing stock, in less time that it did not take to finish March Madness, said Wyden on Tuesday. Through all this, Donald Trump and his advisers have not yet provided an understandable explanation for his tax increase on the American people is supposed to accomplish.

Donald Trump alone stimulates this economy of a cliff without any evidence to support him, said Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat.

Maya C. Miller, Tony Romm and Tyler Pager contributed to the reports.

