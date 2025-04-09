What Greece can expect from Israel

Greece was the last European country to officially recognize Israel in 1990, after having established diplomatic relations with the Palestinian Liberation Organization of Yasser Arafats (PLO) in 1981.

After the fall of Shah in Iran in 1979, the triangle composed of Israel, Turkey and Egypt provided the American factor with a functional framework to counter Arab nationalism, Iran and other regional dangers. However, relations between Israel and Turkey failed after 2009, as is the links between Egypt and Turkey, after the reversal of the Muslim Brotherhood. Greece saw an opportunity window after 2010 in this new regional framework to develop relations with Israel and further consolidate those who reach Egypt. The intention was not to create an anti-Turkish axis after all, Ankara is important for these two countries, but to promote cooperative regimes to stabilize the situation, emphasizing the economy, trade and energy. Greek Israeli relations have, over time, have acquired an additional dimension in the field of defense, although the Israelis have particularly hesitated to exchange know-how until recently, even during joint military exercises. There is also a Greek interest in research and innovation, where several Israeli companies are world leaders. Now Athens plans to buy anti-aerial systems in Tel Aviv and Trust is being created for the provision of useful information between their respective state services.

What could be more, in the middle of turbulence in the Middle East, many Israelis consider Greece as a very attractive and safe destination, while investments have also increased considerably, mainly in real estate and less in tourism. Greece’s objective is that Israel's links are resilient and are not affected if, at some point in the future (rather distant and not close) of Israeli-Turkish relations are restored. There is no doubt that there will be an effect on bilateral links if this happens, but the objective is to avoid reversals. It should be noted that before Hamas' terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had been convinced to meet in New York, after American encouragement (which could be repeated by President Donald Trump), while diplomatic relations had been found before. The fact is also indicative that during freezing of 10 years in bilateral relations, trade between the two countries increased regularly, while at private level, the pipelines were even planned which would link Israeli deposits with the Turkish market, as well as the transport of Israeli gas by Turkey.

After October 7, and until the inauguration of Trumps, Erdogan published severe statements against Israel and in particular Netanyahu on an almost daily basis. This made him very popular with the public in the Arab countries and helped him politically with Islamists in his own country, which he was deprived of in the last local elections, which he lost significantly. Consequently, in addition to seeking to gain the Arab world, the practical demonization of Israel also has a strong inner dimension.

After Trump returned to power, Erdogan softened his tone and limited his verbal attacks against Israel, wanting to avoid being labeled an anti -Semitic by the American president. In recent days, however, he has resumed Israel, and for the first time his rhetoric on his destruction equaled that of Iran and his attorney. This has certainly become engraved in the collective spirit of the Israelis, bringing a different quality to the confrontation and constituting a turning point. Ankara is now considered the next Tehran, that is to say an almost existential threat to such Aviv (he also wants to fill out part of the regional vacuum cleaner left by Irans Dramatic Retreat) and from now on will be treated accordingly, with all that that implies for his image in the United States and everywhere the Jewish-American lobby has access. The latest developments, with Israeli air strikes and the destruction of military bases in Syria, where Turkey could deploy systems and arms forces, reveal the concern concerning the possible transformation of turkeys into transregional power, neighboring Israel, through Damascus.

Greece should not align with Israel, and especially not with its current leadership, which is motivated by extreme perceptions both on the fate of the Palestinians and the region in the broad sense. We must invest in our relations with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which are disturbed by Israeli policies, believing that it is trying to contain them. They also consider Netanyahu, if not as a threat, then at least as an obstacle to peace. It is just as useful to intensify our contacts with other Arab leaders, to undertake initiatives of a regional nature, for example for the protection of religious minorities, the dialogue of religious doctrines but also in the energy sphere, so that we are firmly in the context of those who shape developments. It is also important to organize informal meetings in Athens, for, on the one hand, to bring together the entities that are in conflict and, on the other hand, to better understand the regional dynamics. We must promote and capitalize on our contribution to the peace and business strategy, which is also the motto of American leadership.

Constantinos Filis is an associate professor at the American College of Greece and director of his World Affairs Institute.