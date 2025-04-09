The White House insists that Trump will not move on 104% porcelain price





Alex Gangitano and the hill

<br /> Tuesday, the White House insisted on Tuesday that President Trump would not recede on his threat of imposing a rate rate by more than 100% on China, considerably increasing the trade war between the two nations before the deadline. The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was invited to what Trump would take to come on all kinds of negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was a mistake for China to retaliate. The president, when America is struck, he strikes stronger. This is why there will be 104% of prices in force on China this evening at midnight, but the president considers that Xi and China want to conclude an agreement, said Leavitt de la Maison Blanche, referring to a deadline of April 9 for the prices to be imposed. They just don't know how to start this. If China reaches out to conclude an agreement, it will be incredibly graceful, added Leavitt. She also reiterated that Trump considers that China wants to conclude an agreement, after the president said on Truth Social earlier Tuesday that China also wants to conclude an agreement, but they don't know how to start. We are waiting for their call. It will happen! He added. Trump, in aPost on social truth Monday, threatened to add 50% to the rate rate of 54% current. The rate was reached after Trump imposed a 34%tax, in addition to a rate of 20%, on China last week. The Chinese government laterMonday sworefight to the end and impose more taxes in the United States China initially responded to Trumps prices saying it would hit the United States with acorresponding to 34% reciprocal taxon imports from this week, arguing theRadical import taxesSoft the interests of the United States itself but also endangers global economic development and the stability of the production and supply chain. Trump and the White House insisted on the fact that the manufacture of iPhones, which are mainly manufactured in China, could move to the United States, the device, in which only one phone is made on several nations, could therefore see the arrow prices if Apple reduces additional costs to consumers if they do not absorb the cost of prices. There is a range of various jobs, more traditional manufacturing jobs but also jobs in advanced technologies. The president examines all of this. He wants them to come home, said Leavitt, adding absolutely. He believes that we have the work, we have the workforce, we have the resources to do so when questioned on the iPhone. Meanwhile, Trump said there could be a potential trade agreement in work with South Korea and the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said Vietnam and Japan came to the table for talks.

