Watch: Trump signs an executive decree to strengthen the American coal industry





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, signed a series of decrees on Tuesday to stimulate the coal industry in difficulty, a reliable but polluting source of energy that has long been in decline.

Look in the player above.

Under orders, Trump uses his emergency authority to allow certain older retirement coal power plants to continue to produce electricity to meet growing American energy demand in the growth of data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars.

Trump, a republican, has long promised to stimulate what he calls the beautiful coal to draw power plants and for other uses, but the industry has been declining for decades.

Orders orders federal agencies to identify coal resources on federal lands, raise obstacles to the extraction of coal and prioritize coal on American lands. They also order the interior secretary Doug Burgum to recognize the end “of an Obama era moratorium who has interrupted coal rental on federal land and forces federal agencies to cancel the policies in transition from the coal production nation.

Read more: Puerto Rico Governors effort to eliminate

Orders also seek to promote exports of coal and coal technologies and accelerate the development of coal technologies.

Trump has long defended coal

Trump, who has put pressure on the domination of American energy on the world market, has long suggested that coal can help meet the demand for electricity in manufacturing and massive data centers necessary for artificial intelligence.

I call it beautiful clean coal. I told my people, never use the word coal unless you put a good clean before, “said Trump on Tuesday during a white house ceremony.

Pound for Pound, coal is the most reliable, most durable, secure and powerful form of energy, “added Trump. Its inexpensive, incredibly effective, high density, and it is almost indestructible. You could drop a bomb on it and it will be there so that you can use the next day. ”

Read more: While Trump continues more fossil fuels, Europe has published a record year for renewable energy consumption

However, energy experts say that any bump for charcoal under Trump is probably temporary because natural gas is cheaper and there is a durable market for renewable energies such as wind and solar energy, whatever the White House.

The national decline of coal

Trump's actions seek to reverse a drop of several decades in American coal production. Its administration has targeted regulations within the framework of the former administration of President Joe Bidens who could accelerate the closings of highly polluting coal power plants and the mines that provide them.

Coal has once provided more than half of American electricity production, but its share fell to around 16% in 2023, against around 45% as recently as 2010. Natural gas provides around 43% of American electricity, the rest of nuclear energy and renewable energies such as wind, solar energy and hydroelectricity.

The front line in what the Republicans call the war against coal is in the Powder river basin of Wyoming and Montana, a low -populated section of the large plains with the largest coal mines. It also houses a massive power plant in Cochstrip, Montana, which emits more toxic atmospheric pollutants such as lead and arsenic than any other American installation of the genus, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Read more: the last electricity plant on the British coal ends, ending 142 years of coal electricity in the United Kingdom

EPA rules finalized last year could force the Co -Cratrip generation station to close or spend about $ 400 million to cleanse its emissions in the coming years. Another proposal from the Biden era, the Interior Department, would end the new rental of coal reserves belonging to taxpayers in the Powder river basin.

Changes and promises under Trump

Trump promised to reverse these actions and appointed Burgum and the Energy Secretary Chris Wright to lead a new National Council for Energy Domination. The panel created by Trump is responsible for already mounting the production of already record oil and domestic gas, as well as coal and other traditional energy sources.

The Energy Council obtained a scanning authority on the federal agencies involved in energy, production, production, distribution, regulations and transport. He has the mandate to reduce bureaucratic administrative formalities, improve investments in the private sector and focus on innovation instead of completely useless regulations, Trump said.

The EPA administrator, Lee Zeldin, has announced a series of actions aimed at finding environmental regulations, including the rules on the pollution of coal power plants.

By reconsidering the rules according to which the production of oil and gas has targeted and electric power plants with unjustly targeted coal, we make sure that American energy remains clean, affordable and reliable, said Zeldin last month by announcing the actions, which he qualified on the day of the most consecutive deregulation in American history. “”

In all, Zeldin said he was moving to make 31 environmental rules back down, including a scientific conclusion which has long been the central basis of American action against climate change.

The coal industry applauds, but environmental groups warn against problems

Industry groups praised Trump's concentration on coal.

Despite countless warnings from network operators and energy regulators of nations that we are faced with an electricity supply crisis, the latest administrative energy policies were built on the hostility of fossil fuels, directly targeting coal, “said Rich Nolan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Mining Association.

Trump's executive actions clearly prioritize the way of keeping the lights in a responsible manner, to recognize the enormous strategic value of American mineral coal and to seize the economic opportunity which stems from the abundance of American energy, said Nolan.

But the environmental groups said that Trump's actions were more of the same tactics he had tried during his first mandate in an unsuccessful attempt to relaunch coal.

What is the next step, a mandate that Americans must move by horse and buggy? Asked Kit Kennedy, director general of power at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The coal -fired power plants are old and dirty, non -competitive and unreliable, “said Kennedy, accusing Trump and his administration of getting stuck in the past, trying to pay more on the energy of yesterday.

Instead, she said, the United States should do everything it can to build the electricity network of the future, including tax credits and other supports for renewable energies such as wind and solar energy.

The writer Associated Press Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

Insightful and trustworthy journalism, for everyone.

Your tax deductible donation directly supports our mission. Support PBS News Hour today.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-trump-signs-executive-order-to-bolster-u-s-coal-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos