Death sentences continue to increase in Indonesia while world executions have succeeded in a new record: Amnesty





April 9, 2025 Jakarta – The number of death sentences in Indonesia continues to increase over the years, making the country of Southeast Asia an important contributor to death sentence on a global scale while the recorded executions have reached their highest level since 2015. A new report entitled Death Sentpending and Executions 2024, published Tuesday by the Human Rights Group Amnesty International, records 1,518 executions worldwide last year, an increase of 32% compared to the 1,53 in 2023 and the largest number that the world has seen since 2015, with 1,634 executions. Despite the increase in executions, only 15 countries executed their death sentences last year, the lowest number ever recorded for the second consecutive year, noted the group, adding that 113 countries are fully abolitionist and 145 in total abolished the death or practical penalty. With only 15 countries performing executions in 2024 […] This indicates a distance from this cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment, said the secretary general of Amnesty International Agns Callamard. While Indonesia has not carried out executions since 2016, the new sanctions for death continue to be granted each year. Read also: Press groups condemn the assault against the journalist by the help of the police chief Last year, the courts across the country sentenced 85 death criminals, 64 of which were involved in drug -related offenses and the other 21 sentenced for murder. The number is part of a total of more than 28,000 sentenced worldwide provided for execution until 2024. The Executive Director of Amnesty International Indonesia, Usman Hamid, said that Indonesia should quickly learn from his neighbor in Malaysia, who abolished the mandatory death for serious offenses in 2023. By choosing the abolition or elimination of the death penalty, Indonesia can achieve a fair, human, compliant judicial system and in accordance with the global trend of the end of the death penalty, said Usman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asianews.network/death-sentences-keep-rising-in-indonesia-as-global-executions-hit-new-record-amnesty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos