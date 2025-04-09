Netanyahu-Trump's meeting reveals unexpected shortcomings on key issues

Tel Aviv Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to Washington for a hastily organized White House visit by providing a long list of concerns: Iran nuclear program. President Donald Trump's prices. THE Growing influence of rival turkey in Syria. And the 18 -month war in Gaza.

Netanyahu seemed to leave Monday's meeting largely empty -handed a striking contrast with his triumphant Two months ago. During an an hour oval office appearance, Trump seemed to slap, contradict or complicate each of the prerogatives of Netanyahus' policy.

Tuesday, Netanyahu said the meeting successfully, calling it a very good visit and claiming successes on all fronts. But in private, the Israeli delegation said it was a difficult meeting, according to a person familiar with the question that spoke under the cover of anonymity in accordance with regulations.

Netanyahu did not hear exactly what he wanted to hear, so he returns home with very little, said Nadav Eyal, a commentator of the Yediot Ahronot Daily, who added that the visit was still friendly, despite the disagreements.

Netanyahu's second pilgrimage to Washington under Trump's second term was organized in the short term and billed as an attempt to resolve The new American tariff regime. But he arrived at a pivotal moment in geopolitics of the Middle East. Israel restarted the war in Gaza Last month, ending Trump's end-up cease-fire, and tensions with Iran are increasing on its nuclear program.

Netanyahu and her allies were Delighted with Trump's return to the office Given his strong support for Israel during his first mandate. This time, Trump not only appointed Pro-Israeli figures For key administration stations, he abandoned criticism of the Biden administration on the conduct of Israel in Gaza and in the West Bank, and stages of Netanyahu to weaken the Israeli courts.

Monday's meeting showed that if Trump remains sympathetic to Israel, Netanyahu's relationship with the president during his second term is more complicated and unpredictable than what he could expect.

Here is an overview of the place where Trump and Netanyahu seem to have diverged.

Netanyahu has long pressure for military pressure against Iran

With the solid encouragement of Netanyahu, Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrawn the United States from the agreement between the world powers and Iran on its nuclear program. This agreement, negotiated by the Obama administration, borders on the Iranian nuclear program. He was disparaged by Netanyahu because he said that he had not gone far enough to contain Iran or approach Iran's support to regional militant groups.

Netanyahu has long argued that military pressure was the best way to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Israel struck Iran last year in the first direct conflict in the countries. But he has not targeted Iranian nuclear installations, which Israel probably would need American military assistance to obtain deeply buried goals underground.

Trump suggested, in particular on Monday, that the United States could take military measures if Iran does not accept to negotiate. But his announcement on Monday that Discussions would take place Between the United States and Iran, this weekend stole against bellical views of Netanyahus.

Netanyahu gave lukewarm approval, noting that the two leaders agree that Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. He said that he would promote a diplomatic agreement similar to the agreement of Libya in 2003 to destroy his nuclear installations and allow inspectors without hindrance. However, it is not clear if Trump will define such strict conditions.

Eyal said the announcement with Netanyahu to the Trump team was supposed to show transparency between the leaders of the countries.

Netanyahu hoped for a price relief and seemed pushed back

One day before Trump's release day launched world prices worldwide last week, Israel has preventively announced that this would eliminate all samples from American products. But that did not prevent Israeli products from being slapped with a rate of 17% by its largest trading partner.

Netanyahu was summoned to Washington ostensibly to make the case of Israel against the sample. He was the first international leader to do so, during a meeting that could have prepared the field on how other world leaders approach the prices.

While Trump has praised the Israeli chief several times, he did not seem to move on the part of Israel of the burden. When asked if he could change his mind, he may not have said. He cited the billions of dollars that the United States offers Israel military aid each year which is considered to be the basis of the American-Israeli relationship and an insurance policy for American interests in the region.

We give Israel $ 4 billion a year. This is a lot, he said, as if to suggest that Israel already got enough from the United States and congratulated Netanyahu for this achievement.

Netanyahu was invited to be reasonable in Turkey

Since the fall of the Assad dynasty in Syria at the end of last year, Israel and Turkey participated in the country on their separate interests there. Israel fears that the new management of Syria, which has an Islamist past, will constitute a new threat along its border. Since then, he has taken over a buffer area on Syrian territory and said that he will remain there indefinitely until new security provisions are taken.

Turkey has become a key actor in Syria, which has aroused concerns in Israel on the possibility that Turkey extends its military presence within the country. Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Turkish bases in Syria would be a danger to Israel.

Formerly solid regional partners, the links between Israel and Turkey have long been freezing and have deteriorated more during the war in Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a frank critic of war, causing angry reactions from Israeli officials.

Netanyahu sought to hear her support from her faithful Ally Trump on a country that Israel perceives as more and more hostile. Instead, Trump has praised Erdogan for having taken control of Syria, positioned himself as a possible mediator between countries and urged Netanyahu to be reasonable in his relations with the country.

Israel does not receive a white check here, said Udi Sommer, an expert in American-Israeli relations at the University of Tel Aviv. There is no unconditional love here. It is contingent. It depends on Israel who behaves in a certain way.

Trump wants war in Gaza to end

While the two were addressed to the current war in Gaza and the Israeli hostages that remain held there, the subject seemed to take a rear seat in other questions.

Netanyahu spoke of the fate of hostages and an emerging agreement to release them, as well as the need to end the bad tyranny of Hamas. Trump sympathized with the hostages and made another argument for his plan to have Gaza and to withdraw his Palestinian population, an idea formerly fringed in the Israeli speech that now has Acceptance found Among traditional politicians, including Netanyahu.

However, there were signs of differences on the horizon.

Netanyahu broke the ceasefire last month and suffered a major pressure from her power to keep the fighting until Hamas is crushed. He did not seem to be in a hurry to end the war or bring the remaining hostages home.

Trump, however, clearly said that he would like to see the hostages released and for war ends. And I think the war will stop at some point that will not be too distant in the future, he said.