



New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi discussed the ways to further strengthen India-Uae Complete strategic partnership – in particular in the fields of trade, investments, defense, energy, technology, education, sports and people's ties – during a meeting on Tuesday with the visit of the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also assistant and Minister of Defense of Golf Country. In the defense sector, the emphasis was put on work together in co-development and co-production of equipment.

According to the Indian government, Modi has expressed its gratitude to water leaders to guarantee the well-being of around 4.3 million Indians living in water, recognizing their vital role in the dynamic relations between the two nations.

“Dubai played a key role in the progress of the complete strategic partnership of India-Uae. This special visit reaffirms our deeply rooted friendship and opens the way to an even stronger collaboration in the future,” said Modi in an article on X.

Sheikh Hamdan said that his meeting with Modi had reaffirmed the strength of the links of the United Arab Emirates who are “built on trust, shaped by history and motivated by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunities, innovation and sustainable prosperity”.

The Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, also organized a distinct “productive” meeting with the guest dignitary and later declared that India was impatient to work closely with the Gulf Nation in the defense sector, including in co-production and co-development projects. Following the Historic Visit of the PM in Water in 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were raised to a complete strategic partnership.

“In the coming years, we are impatient to work in close collaboration in fields such as cooperation, co-production and co-development, innovation and defense technology projects,” said Singh in an article on X. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaishankar also held a meeting with the Crown Prince.

