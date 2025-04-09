Mixed messages on prices increase the examination of Trump aidExBulletin





President Trump answers a question of journalists at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin in the White House Oval Office on April 7. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images Hide Legend

President Trump boasts of the wheel and traffic he makes to conclude agreements on new steep prices that come into force on Wednesday. But for weeks, his own collaborators insisted that the prices were not a negotiation program.

Trump said he wanted to see manufacturing returning to the United States the type of wholesale dollar investments that companies hesitate to do unless there are certainly that policies are not about to change suddenly. But he has now opened the door to talks with a long list of countries trying to conclude their own agreements to relieve prices.

“There may be permanent prices and there can also be negotiations because there are things we need beyond the prices,” Trump told journalists this week.

The contradictory message is only the last example of the difficulty of Trump aid to try to sell its constantly evolving sales program. This has increased the control of the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick and the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent who are responsible for explaining his plan to people of Wall Street and Main Street who were frightened by the strong movements of the descending market triggered by the tariff announcement.

Lunick and Bessent have brought Wall Street diplomas to their work

Lutnick, the former CEO of the financial service company Cantor Fitzgerald, and Bessent, a former hedge fund investor, were chosen for their cabinet jobs because their experience assured Wall Street that there were stable commissioners at the helm.

But they both brought their credibility to the deployment of potentially billions of dollars of new prices that have shaken the stock markets and widespread uncertainty around the world, said Daniel Drezner, a former international economist in Treasury and former Republican.

“What you've seen in the past two months, two months more is proof that, in fact, is not in charge of foreign economic policy. Neither LITNICK. It is Donald Trump,” said Drezner who now teaches international policy at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at TUFTS University.

Last month, Bessent set the ground for prices by warning Americans that long -term economic gain could not occur without short -term pain.

“Access to cheap products is not the essence of the American dream,” he told members of the New York Economic Club last month.

Lutnick has done dozens of interviews, often channeling Trump's difficult rhetoric.

On CNBC last week, he said the United States had to “stop supporting the rest of the world and start supporting American workers”.

Last week, he insisted that it was too late for countries to try to negotiate.

“I do not think there is a chance that President Trump has supported his prices. It is the reorganization of world trade,” said Libnick on CNN.

But a few hours after this interview with Lutnick standing just behind him, Trump told journalists on Air Force One that he would be open to negotiations. “Each country calls us. This is the beauty of what we do,” said Trump. “We put ourselves in the driver's seat.”

The problem with mixed messages

The best aids have a fine line to walk when their boss changes the message, explains Caitlin Legacki, who was senior advisor to the trade department of former president Joe Biden.

She said they had to be able to maintain their credibility without putting their boss.

“Especially for people like [Bessent and Lutnick]There are enormous potential damage to their reputation outside Washington, DC, “said Legacki.

She said they also risked being blamed by Trump if he doesn't think their sales work was good enough.

Bessent and Lunick tried to control the damage on Sunday.

Bessent was prudent when asked directly if the prices were permanent. “It will be a decision for President Trump,” said Bessent when meeting NBC's press. “But I can tell you that as he alone can do it right now, he has created a maximum lever effect for himself.”

But on the face of CBS of CBS, Lutnick sought to hold the line.

“There is no postponement,” said Libnick. “They will certainly stay in place for days and weeks. It is a bit obvious. The president must reset world trade.”

There are also other commercial voices on Trump's orbit

Another factor is the number of people who speak for Trump on sales experts who do not necessarily share the same opinions. Trump advisor Peter Navarro, for example, has long taken up online positions on trade. Navarro and Elon Musk, who advise Trump on government restructuring but does not like prices, openly fought in interviews and on social networks this week.

The White House said Trump is ready to listen to people with various opinions when he weighs his decisions. The spokesperson Kush Desai said that Trump had brought together “the best and the brightest economic team in modern history”.

“President Trump rightly identified the trade deficits that our country has run for decades and which are responsible for decimating our industries and our communities as a national urgence,” said Desai. “Instead of prioritizing special interests, President Trump again acted in the best interest of our country and our citizens when he made his decision on the reciprocal rates.”

But market disorders could have been avoided if the deployment of the price had been clearer or more coherent, said republican strategist Alex Conant, which represents certain companies affected by prices.

“The message is everywhere,” said Conant. “They talk about the need for prices to reduce the deficit. They talk about the need for prices to bring manufacturing jobs. But they also talk about the need for prices in order to make trade fair. The three cannot be true at the same time, which makes it difficult sales work,” he said.

