Confiscked thesis and search for the house of Jokowi – Eramuslim





By M Rizal Fadillah Although officially the registered office of the national police on April 7 has always declared a vacation, the additional evidence of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) in the context of hunting and proof of the diploma of Joko Widodo was received by the headquarters of the Bareskrim of SPKT. TPUA with the KNPRI, aspiration, PPB intends to invite together the police seat of the criminal investigation to April 15 at UGM Yogya and on April 16, 2025 at the residence of Joko Widodo Solo. Additional evidence is the Aida Greenbury Puteri Aida document from the former dean of the Faculty of Forestry, Professor Ir. Achmad Sumito circulating on various social media. The document shows the existence of important things that can bring down the authenticity of the diploma and the thesis of Joko Widodo. Submission to the criminal investigation by TPUA is to improve the quality of social documents in legal evidence. Aida Greenbury's expedition, who is also alumni of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, said that his father had been appointed Professor Ir. Achmad Sumitro is not Professor Dr. Ir. Achmad Soemito as indicated in the ratification sheet of the thesis of Joko Widodo. Then the original signature display of Professor Dr. Ir. Achmad Sumito is found that there is a difference with the signature of Professor Dr. Ir. Achmad Soemitro in the thesis ratification sheet. These new proofs increase the evidence of the indication of the falsity of the thesis and the diploma of the UGM Joko Widodo next to a photo of the face, the face of the police, the paper display and even a stamp in a photocopy of the diploma. Likewise, the question of strange recognition of Joko Widodo on the Kasmudjo supervisor, the wood technology service, as well as Mapala Silva Gama UGM activities. Many artificial dramas are required to be valid for the president, known as a liar. The police seat in criminal investigation cannot silence or fool for social phenomena, politics and even this law. The smell of crime was very spicy. Initial examination, investigation, investigation must have been executed. Some people may immediately be asked for information. TPUA is ready to make other reports, UGM Rector Ova Emilia and Dean of the Faculty of Forestry Sigit Sunarta must be called and examined. The former Chancellor and Minister of State Pratikno was also very involved. The expert in digital medical medicine Rismoniapar and the expert in telematics Roy Suryo are certainly very ready to provide information. Likewise with Aida Greenbury. Bareskrim do not hesitate to examine Kasmudjo, San Afri Awang, Sigit Hardwinino, Dian Sandi Psi, Idayati Hary Molyono, or owner of CV Prima. Joko Widodo is definitely intensively examined. If you have had a matter and conducted an investigation, immediately confiscated Joko Widodo as proof, then if the diploma was still hiding, the house was searched and make sure what was claimed to be an indigenous diploma of Jokowi.

Halal Bil Halal from April 15 to 16 in Yogya and solo is an important moment as a basis for new legal stages. The case of this false diploma did not flow, but continued since Bambang Tri was concerned. Moves with an accomplice and now towards the culmination. Bareskrim should not be silent, everything must be completed. This nation has been played for too long by the actions of the Plintat-Plintut by Joko Widodo. He complicated a simple problem and he is a powerful idiot of the people. Indonesia was led by Jokowi to become complicated and now pursued by Prabowo who added to the complexes. Joko Widodo is still protected and overlap Prabowo. Both are the false president. Born from the results of the electoral brain. *) Political and national observers Bandung, April 9, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eramuslim.com/berita/opini/sita-skripsi-dan-geledah-rumah-jokowi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

