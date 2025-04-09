China promises to fight Trump's pricing war “until the end” because it explodes “unilateral intimidation”

Beijing -China said on Tuesday that it “fights until the end” and would take countermeasures against the United States to protect its own interests after President Trump threat A Additional 50% price on Chinese imports. The Ministry of Commerce declared that the taxation of the United States of “so-called” reciprocal rates “” China was “completely baseless and is a typical practice of unilateral intimidation”.

China, the second world economy, imposed reprisal rates and the ministry hinted in its last statement that more could happen.

“The countermeasures that China has taken aim to protect its interests from sovereignty, security and development and to maintain the international order of international trade. They are completely legitimate,” said the ministry. “The American threat to degenerate prices on China is an error in addition to an error and again exposes the blackmail nature of American China will never accept this. If the United States insists on its own path, China will fight until the end.”

The threat of Mr. Trump on Monday of additional prices on China raised new concerns that his desire to rebalance the world economy could intensify a financially destructive trade war. Stock markets From Tokyo to New York has become more unstable as the price war is getting worse and that economists have warned that the ratings of a global recession increase quickly.

Trump's threat occurred after China said it would retaliate against the American tariffs it announced last week.

“If China does not withdraw its increase of 34% above its trade abuses already long-term by tomorrow, on April 8, 2025, the United States will impose additional prices on China by 50%, from April 9,” wrote the president on his own social platform Truth. “In addition, all discussions with China concerning their meetings requested with us will be finished!”

If Mr. Trump implements his new prices on Chinese products, American prices on Chinese products would reach 104% combined. The new taxes would also be prices of 20% announced as a punishment for fentanyl trafficking and its distinct rates of 34% announced last week. Not only could this increase the prices of American consumers, but it could also encourage China to flood other countries with cheaper goods and seek deeper relations with other business partners, in particular the European Union.





The president of the European Union commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on China to negotiate with the EU to find solutions to the global challenges presented by the radical American rates.

During a telephone call with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Tuesday, Von Der Leyen “underlined the responsibility of Europe and China, as two of the largest markets in the world, to support a solid, free, fair, fair, fair and based on a playground,” said a statement from his office.

The press release indicates that the leaders had discussed the establishment of a mechanism to follow the embezzlement of goods caused by American samples on trade, in the midst of concern in Europe that China could try to divert cheap exports that had been intended in the United States to the EU market. Such diversions could constitute what is called “dumping” in international trade, a practice which can saturate a market in sub-prix goods to the detriment of national producers and sellers.

In the streets of Beijing, people said they had trouble keeping all the announcements, but expressed their belief in the ability of their country to resist the storm.

“Trump says one thing today and another tomorrow. Anyway, he just wants advantages, so that he can say what he wants,” said Wu Qi, 37, who works in construction.

“I'm not really worried,” said Wu. “Our country is not afraid. Of course, I think the goal should be to minimize the damage to ordinary people.”

China still has a range of options to retaliate in Washington, according to experts, including the suspension of cooperation on the fight against fentanyl, the establishment of higher quotas on agricultural products and American trade in China, such as finances and law firms.

The total American trade in products with China was worth around $ 582 billion in 2024, making it the largest trader in goods with the United States, the US deficit of 2024 with China in the trade in goods and services was between $ 263 billion and $ 295 billion.