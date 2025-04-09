Jokowi response regarding the Prabowo and Megawati meeting





Solo, kompas.com -The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo Respond to a meeting between the president elected Prabowo Suffered with the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia and President of PDI-P, Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI. The meeting of the two figures took place at the Megawati residence on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Jakarta, Monday (7/4/2025), to coincide with the moment of the Eid Al -Fitr 1446 Hijri. “That this friendship is still in the atmosphere of Eid, between the leaders, between the leaders, between the nation, the nation is very good,” said Jokowi When they are met solo on Tuesday evening (8/4/2025). Read also: Prabowo-Mégawati meets, exchange of reflections on the future of Indonesia The former PDI-P executive assessed that the meeting between Prabowo and Megawati was a positive signal for the stability and progress of the country. “So, Pak Prabowo's meeting with Ms. Megawati is very good. Because the property of the country is very good,” he said. He also mentioned the speech of a meeting between the Indonesian president through the generations. Jokowi hopes that such a meeting can be made in the future. “Yes, if you can bring it together, it will be much better. Compared to if you don't come together,” he said. Meet four eyes Previously, the secretary general of the Gerindra party who was also the daily president, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, revealed that the meeting of Prabowo and Megawati lasted quite a long time, about 1.5 hours since 19.30 WIB. “Oh, it was the speech of more than four eyes,” Dasco told Parliament journalists, Jakarta on Tuesday (4/4/2025). Read also: Prabowo reportedly reported Jokowi before meeting Megawati Asked about the possibility of the discussion on the Junction of the PDI-P in the old Indonesian coalition (KIM), DASCO said that he did not know the content of the discussion in detail. “I don't know because of the meeting more than four eyes,” he said. However, DASCO said that the atmosphere of Reunion had taken place warm and full of familiarity, in the context of the Eid Rally.

