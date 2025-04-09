Trump, Netanyahu discusses the expulsion of Gaza because Israel kills the scores





Israel continued to accelerate attacks on Gaza on Tuesday morning, killing at least 19 Palestinians, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump met to discuss the countries that could welcome the Palestinians as part of a forced expulsion plan. The attacks on Gaza are just one day after the Israeli forces killed at least 60 Palestinians during attacks across the enclave, including a tent of journalists parked near a hospital. Palestinian journalists said early Tuesday that one of the journalists was aimed at the attack, Ahmad Mansour, succumbed to his serious injuries this morning due to a lack of equipment and medical supplies in the hospitals in Gazas. The images that broadcast widely online show Mansour seated, engulfed in the flames. Video sequences also show people around it and throwing water Palestine today Remote journalist, to try to set fire. Increased attacks occur while Palestine Red Crescent Society called for an independent investigation into Israels who killed at least 15 medical employees in Rafah. Other groups, including Physicians for Human Rights and Bond, a network of British NGOs, have joined their calls for responsibility. The UN announced that 400,000 of Gazas residents were now moved since Israel violated the cease-fire agreement on March 18. The Gazas Ministry of Health has also raised that the enclave is on the verge of “health disaster” due to the blocking of Israel, which has put at least 602,000 children at risk of permanent paralysis due to their refusal to authorize vaccines to polio. Trump and Netanyahu meet Meanwhile, Trump and Netanyahu met to discuss the countries that could take Palestinians in force of Gaza. At Monday's meeting Trump, reiterated that he would like the United States to take over and control Gaza, adding: “Checking and owning Gaza would be a good thing”. “I don't understand why Israel has ever abandoned Gaza,” he added. After the meeting, Netanyahu said: “Now was working on another agreement, which we hope to succeed,” he said, referring to an agreement that would release the remaining captives. The meeting was criticized by many, including Senator Chris Van Hollen, who wrote on X: “Let's be clear: nothing about this is voluntary, it would mean the binding expulsion of 2 million people from Haza and American the taxpayers should have nothing to do”. Information on Monday said that Israel had already started its plan to delete LesPalestiniens de Gaza, with expulsion flights starting with Ramon airport, said Israel Minister Moshe Arbel. Arbel has announced that more than 16 flights carrying Palestinians from Gaza left Ramon airport, in what seems to be a effort supported by the State to force the Palestinian residents of the besieged enclave under the cover of “voluntary migration”. “I can say that this will probably increase during the coming period,” added the minister. However, he did not specify the size or capacity of planes, the number of passengers in the Gaza band or their destination.

