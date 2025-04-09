Yunus-Modi Talks: Hasina Extraditions came, nothing was finalized





Foreign advisor Touhid Hossain said yesterday that Professor Muhammad Yunus’s chief advisor had raised the extradition issue of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but nothing was finalized in this regard. The advisor, however, refrained from going into details while informing journalists of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star Google news channel. Regarding Hasina's dismissal, Khalilur Rahman, a high representative of the chief advisor, said: “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly declared that the relationship between Bangladesh and India is not a relationship with an individual or a political party. It is a relationship between two states.” He made the comment by speaking during another press conference at Foreign Service Academy. On April 4, Yunus and Modi had a meeting on the sidelines of the Bimstec summit in a Bangkok hotel. It was the first meeting in person between the two leaders since the political change in Bangladesh in August of last year when the government of Hasina fell, and she fled to India in the middle of a mass uprising. Touhid added that an additional improvement in relationships depends on both sides. “We have to progress relationships together.” After the meeting in Bangkok, the Indian Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, told journalists that Modi urged this rhetoric which vicinates the avoided environment. Answering a question about the question, Tauhid said the two leaders agreed on this because the same things were also going on the Indian side. Asked about the Teesta river management project, he said Bangladesh remains open to both India and China, and he will be examined where Bangladesh's interest is protected. The government is committed to handing over the responsibility of elected political leadership, said Tauhid while answering a question on Modi's Declaration on Friday according to which India's support for a “democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive” Bangladesh “. The advisor added that the friends of Bangladesh are still discussing the electoral problems. He said that overall, the visits of the chief advisor in China and Thailand to attend the Bimstec top met the expectations of Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Khalilur, during his press briefing on the summit result, said that the Ganges' water sharing treaty was going to expire next year, then Bangladesh hopes for optimal cooperation from India about renewing the treaty. “The two parties maintain communications to ensure that discussions on this issue are starting well,” he said by answering a question. On the sharing of Teesta water, Khalilur said that life and livelihood of around 14% of the country's inhabitants, who lived in the Teesta basin, depend on the availability of river water. Ensuring a minimum availability of Teesta Waters is one of the main priorities of the Bangladesh government, he said. “You cannot push 14% of the population into such a disastrous situation. This is why we are engaging with everyone, including India, to finalize the agreement. Once the agreement in place, no other action will be necessary. At the same time, we must keep other options open, that is why we work with all parties,” he said.

