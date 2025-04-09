Hasto emphasizes Jokowi and his family is no longer the PDIP section – Online alert





Jakarta, waspada.co.id – The secretary general of PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiento stressed that the former Indonesian president Joko Widodo or Jokowi, is no longer a member of his party.



The son and son of Jokowi -In -law, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution, were no longer part of the party bearing the bull of the White Mouth. “I am delighted with Mr. Jokowi and his family is no longer part of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle,” said Hasto at a press conference at the Pdip Party School, Jakarta, Wednesday (4/12). He stressed that Jokowi and his family were no longer in harmony with the ideals of the PDIP which was led since the first President of the Republic of Indonesia SOEKARNO in the Indonesian National Party (PNI). “PDI Perjuangan is motivated by an ideal and it is proven by sending a letter from the DPC of the city of Surakarta, the identity card of the members Mas Gibran (KTA) comes out that on the basis of the party's political law and the advertisement / art of the party, its members stop automatically,” he said. Hasto said that membership of PDIP Framework is not only limited to KTA ownership, but also to a commitment to endure the life of the nation and the good condition. “This is what we believe to be a nation, because in the history of human civilization, there is not as much authoritarian power as possible can survive, unless they are finally the dark sides of history,” said Hasto, quoted by Antara. Jokowi members and his family in PDIP have been interviewed since Gibran was worn by Prabowo suffered in the 2024 presidential election. Gibran, who is a PDIP framework and Jokowi's child, has chosen to challenge himself even if his party transports Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD. Jokowi and Gibran are known to mount political stairs with the support of PDIP. The party supported Jokowi when he presents himself for the mayor of Surakarta in 2005, the governor of Jakarta in 2012 and the President of Indonesia in 2014 and 2019 (Wool / Kompastv / Ryp / D2)

