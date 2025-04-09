MadridIn the midst of the escalation of trade between the United States, China and the European Union, Slchez goes to Beijing this week. It was a trip that had been underway for months, but the current context of the tariff war makes it even more important. The Spanish president visits Vietnam and China between Wednesday and Friday with the main objective of reducing the trade deficit that Spain suffers with the two countries, especially at a time when the American market is facing obstacles after Donald Trump has decided to break the fight against the world order. In an informal conversation with journalists accompanying him on the plane, Slchez stressed that the American president made a mistake and risks high inflation, when he does not believe that there could be a recession in Spain – reports EFE.

“It is not a journey against anyone, but it is a trip in favor of improving trade. We do not see it in terms of substitution. We see it in terms of diversification, reducing dependence, in a context in which trade has the capacity to create wealth, jobs and significant income”, summarizes the sources of Moncloa (Ministry of Economy and Finance). It is therefore not a question of replacing the United States with China, but rather of deepening the political dialogue and the strategy of the opening of the European Union. Since 2019, China has been “a partner, a competitor and a systemic rival” for Brussels. The definition is faithful to the ambiguity that characterizes international relations and it is time to strengthen the partner aspect. In this sense, the EU aims to ratify the Mercosur trade agreement and also open to India.

This is the third visit of Snchez to the leader Xi Jinping, with whom he has established a good political relationship. The latest visits took place in March 2023 and September 2024, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the creation of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The chief executive seeks reciprocity in investments with the Asian giant: Chinese companies have penetrated Spain and in particular the catony of the electric cars sector, Despite EU pricesSchez will meet some of them in Beijing, including Chery, Leapmotor and Catl. Meanwhile, Spanish companies are faced with more obstacles to settle there, such as the pork sector and the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors. One of the main challenges of the trip is to relieve these barriers.

First stop: Vietnam

The commercial imbalance with China is “enormous”, admits the Spanish government. In fact, it represents 70% of the state trade deficit. Imports amount to 45 billion, while exports total 7.4 billion. The same logic applies to Vietnam, where Schez will arrive for the first time this Wednesday accompanied by Spanish businessmen. The objective in this country characterized by its exports at low economic cost of others, in the United States, to try to penetrate a niche little explored by Spanish companies. Barely 530 million Spanish products are exported to Vietnam, while imports are evaluated at 5.2 billion. It's small for a country of 100 million people.

Trump's About-Face has had a serious impact on the country: it is the first time that they have faced trade fifty years after the end of the war, with rates of 46%, the third. Vietnam depends on exports to the United States for 30% of its GDP, especially in the textile sector, and can now see the growth it has known in recent years. Unlike China, Vietnam has chosen to try to negotiate with Trump. The Spanish government sees great opportunities in the railway, renewable energies and water sectors and seeks to eliminate investment barriers in this area. Therefore, among companies traveling to Vietnam are Renfe, Adif, Talgo and Indra.

Politically, early Wednesday morning (Spanish time), he will meet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the secretary general of the Communist Party in Lam. It is the first time in democracy that the Spanish president has made an official visit to Vietnam, and Moncloa highlights the diplomatic weight that this country has acquired: it is the only one that has managed to bring together visits by Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.