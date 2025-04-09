Donald Trump defies the tumult of the market and goes ahead with the trade war





A sale on the world market has deepened while Donald Trump pushes his aggressive prices plan on the largest trade partners in the Americas, even though he praises potential agreements with certain American allies.

Actions fell sharply a few hours before Trump hit a wide range of countries with new steep samples, tilting the world into a full -fledged trade war.

The managers of the White House, including the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, sought to speak of possible commercial negotiations with South Korea, Japan and other countries a message that gave hope to investors that Trump could soften his position after the pressure of the billionaire allies, business partners and Republicans in the Congress.

But any relief was short -lived because it has become clear that Trump has advanced with its slap plan prices on business partners.

During a fundraising event for the Republicans in Congress on Tuesday evening, Trump took a provocative tone, saying that other countries wanted to conclude an agreement with us, but that the United States did not necessarily need an agreement and were happy with the way we are. He added: I know what I do.

The new rates blitz will include additional samples from China, despite Beijing's warnings that he would fight to the end in a quick development conflict.

The additional 50% USS price on China, the second economy in the world, will come into force at 12:01 p.m. Eastern time, said press secretary for the White House, Karoline Leavitt.

Everyone continues to hope, continues to wait a break in the prices, said Peter Tchir, head of the macro strategy at Academy Securities. But we have just slapped the additional increased prices on China. Slowly lost this optimism that it is a negotiation tactic. This is why trading has been so volatile today.

The S&P 500 reference index increased up to 4.1% earlier Tuesday, but ended with a loss of 1.6% after the remarks of Leavitts marking a fourth consecutive day of intense turbulence in American shares.

Apple, which is strongly exposed to China thanks to its supply chains, fell by more than 8% this week when investors are concerned about its margins. Asian actions dropped at the start of negotiations on Wednesday.

The 29 TN US Treasury market has also increased the sales pressure in the past two days, which has increased long -term loan costs.

The market price action has been dramatic, said Goldman Sachs in a note to customers. Our shock estimates on market views using the joint movements of American shares and bonds are consistent with a large demotion of American growth views.

Additional samples from China mean that its exports to the United States will be faced with rights of more than 104%, a level which will be considered a provocation of Beijing, which retaliated with its own 34% tax on American goods.

In addition to the new rights in China, the United States will also impose taxes with almost all other imports than the reciprocal prices that Trump announced on the Liberation Day last week from Wednesday.

Since then, 6.2 TN of market value has been erased from the S&P 500 index, and analysts have warned against spiral inflation in the United States and a slowdown in the world economy.

The oil markets have also dropped on the expectations of a strong slowdown in world trade. The Brent Brut, the international index, dropped up to 4.1% in Asian trade on Wednesday at $ 60.26 per barrel, the lowest from the depths of the COVVI-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2021.

West Texas Intermediate, the American reference index, exchanged below $ 60, a level that the Forers said that Will Trumps Trumps Ambitions to increase the offer of the American crude.

The determination of the presidents to follow their ultra-protege prices attracted a fierce reaction from Wall Street, business leaders and certain republican legislators.

The imminent trade war and economic disturbances have also opened divisions in the Trumps circle. While Bessent described its talks to Japan for a new trade agreement on Monday for a new trade agreement, Trumps Trade Tsar Peter Navarro wrote in the Financial Times that the position of the presidents was not a negotiation.

Elon Musk, the billionaire of technology and Trump's advisor, attacked Navarro on Tuesday, calling him a moron and more stupid than a brick bag after Navarro suggested that the opposition of the Tesla boss at the prices was interested.

Additional reports from William Sandlund to Hong Kong

