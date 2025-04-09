Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 8, said that ordinary Muslims had never supported the idea of ​​score and had, in fact, undergone negligence and discrimination during the decades that followed due to the policy of appeasement aimed at appeasing religious fundamentalists.

Speaking at the summit on the Bharat Rising Bharat, the Prime Minister linked the partition to the recent debate around the modified Waqf law, qualifying the two consequences of a kattarprêhi [extremist] State of mind supported by a section of Congress leaders.

The appeasement policy was also visible when the WAQF bill is adopted. A similar reflection had led to the partition. Some leaders are breastfeeding the idea of ​​eating fundamentalists. But the truth is that ordinary Muslims did not support the score, said the PM.

It was the common Muslims, the poor and the rear among them, who were denied education, jobs and even constitutional rights such as the right to equality. The fundamentalists have been appeased while others suffered in silence.

His remarks came a few days after the Parliament adopted the Waqf bill (amendment), which Modi described as a historical correction to a law which he affirmed was poorly used by land mafias and communal groups. He alleged that the 2013 law adopted by the UPA led by the Congress had created a perception that Waqf's councils were above the Constitution.

The law was intended for justice but has become a source of fear. Affirmations were made on Christian properties in Kerala, Gurudwara Terres in Haryana and even land farmers in Karnataka. We have corrected this. I congratulate Parliament for having adopted this glorious law after the second longest debate in its history, he said.

Modi used the opportunity to take stock of the governments of recent decisions and political achievements, especially in the first 100 days of 2025. He reiterated the commitment of his governments to create a rapid and fearless India, the contrasting with the previous perceptions of India as a slow democracy.

People who thought India would move slowly and regularly see a quick and fearless India, said Modi. Despite the global challenges, we have doubled the size of our economy in just a decade. We went from 11th to greatest to 5th economy. And soon we will be the third.

He attributed this momentum to the aspirations of the India youth and underlined several recent decisions which, according to him, aim to empower them. These include income up to 12 lakh in tax franchise, creating 50,000 new ATAL DIY laboratories, promotion of centers of excellence in AI and skills, and to open the nuclear energy sector to private participation.

Inclusive is not only a promise, it is our policy. For the first time, concert workers will receive a social security shield. A long-term lending of 2 crores will be made available to SC, ST and Women entrepreneurs, he said.

The PM has also marked the 10th anniversary of Mudra Yojana, revealing that 33 Lakh Loans have been sanctioned as part of the program so far. Every second, 100 Mudra loans are authorized by the moment when your traffic lights changes or your food order arrives, 1,000 other loans are approved. It is not only the transformation of the microfinancet base, said Modi.

He has listed other recent steps such as higher fertilizer subsidies for farmers, the announcement of the 8th remuneration commission and the implementation of flagship diets in the backwards of the Asipirational Blocks program. He also noted security improvements, including the surrender of more than 8,000 naxalites in 10 years, and a transformation marked in Jammu-et-Cachemire.

There can be no policy in the history of India growth. Peace, stability and security are necessary for rapid development. We have slowed down terrorism and naxism. We are not going to stop. We are not going to look, he said.

Prime Minister Modi has ended his address with a renewed call to Manthan or a deep reflection at each stage of the roadmap at Viksit Bharat 2047. This is what will give us speed and management, he said.