



Merchants leaving the New York Stock Exchange after closing the bell on Monday were optimistic about what had been, by a measure, a day of mood swings to Wall Street, while waves of volatility shook the stock markets, each created by another deluge of large titles around Donald Trumps War, and global economic uncertainty.

The markets opened up much, then there was a rumor that the prices were broken down, and they went up, then all bets were again and he fell, said Steve Kos of Option Circle, who offered a series of comparisons on the day of negotiation when he approached Broad Street to Lower Manhattan.

You have to come back to 2020 with Covid, when people thought the world was going to end. Before that, it was in 2008.

Others who have left the exchange agreed that the reaction to a false report of a 90 -day break on American prices, with the exception of China, that the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, killed like false news, showed how upset the markets.

The markets want to go higher, but they are waiting for a reason to go higher, said a merchant who offered his name of Jay, who, like many traders, said that he did not want to give his full name because he was not allowed to speak to the media.

The Mondays wilderness came after a bad reading of an interview with Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, on Fox News on Sunday. In the interview, Hassett was asked if Trump could call 90 days on his prices, to which Hassett replied: I think the president will decide what the president will decide.

But Jay said everything they had seen concerned the Trumps relationship with China. The administration, he said, was trying to put everyone on board so that they can put China. I think they say, look, we're going to fall on the prices on you, but you have to priced China.

Everything is about China. All. It is not a question of wood or fentanyl, it is on China. Greenland is 100% on China and Russia, to some extent. Panama concerns China. It's about slowing China.

But, he said, no one foreshadowed that the United States sought to become an isolated and autonomous nation. No one wants that. They just want it fairer, he said.

Now were 37 tn of debt and he must be delighted, but he [Trump] Try to do it in a shock and time way. It could be months or years before we know if they succeed or not, but obviously, it will take pain.

The question is how many pain our economy and our stock market can take for good things to happen? If it's one or two weeks of sale, we can stomach

Market swings, said Stephen, another trader, has shown that no one knows what's going on. We don't know. The swing came out of nowhere, so what was it? Then the market falls from the bed. And then you have read false news. I mean, who has put this in place? An error? Ah, I don't know.

When asked if we are all of Donald Trumps Hands, the merchant said: you must hope he has a game plan, he does not disclose. This is where I put my hope. In reality, it is very frightening. It's a scary moment at the moment.

Another, leaving the exchange, said that the image of a trading floor with brokers shouting and shouting to sell was very archaic. There had been anxiety on the negotiation floor, yes, but as most trading are done automatically, by computer: it's more like organized chaos.

The trading days had in fact been relatively silent, the Dow Jones ending down 349 points, or less than 1%, the day, and the S&P down 12, or 0.23%.

I think there was much more anxiety overnight in trade before the market, then he settled and equalized, said a merchant who offered his name of Gordon. Looking at the next few days, many expect continuous volatility.

But with volatility also presents an opportunity to earn money. Trump may have triggered market disorders last week with his reciprocal pricing presentation of Roser Garden, including the hearing islands and McDonald's islands in the Southern Indian Ocean, populated by Penguins but there are trading models, and where there are patterns, there is an opportunity.

Technical analyst, Anthony, a veteran of Wall Street since 1997, said that the volatility of negotiation was determined by the comments of Trumps, which in turn triggered automated trading algorithms to move the markets as an elastic. He said the analyst said retail investors hadn't even started to sell yet, but that he was coming.

What is happening is that it will strike the American people, and they will keep their wallets closed in their pocket. Without a doubt, a recession, he said. But would merchants still earn money? You bet. You can do more on a downward market than on the market.

But in the end, he said, Donald Trump is not forever. We could be under the mercy of him at the moment, but just like the World Trade Center, the oil embargo of the 70s, [Alan] Greenspan with long -term capital management, all these things happen. It is a blip. He's going to come and he's going to go.

He will try to push everything he can now, before the middle. He will explode on his face, provoke a recession, and any president who causes a recession is never re -elected and no longer his party.

