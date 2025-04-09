Why was Jokowi pursued by default linked to Esemka cars?





Kompas.com – Esemka car Had been planned to be a national car. This project was initially developed by professional students when Jokowi served as mayor of Solo. The hope of ESEMKA mass production has strengthened when Jokowi inaugurated the car assembly plant in Boyolali on September 6, 2019. However, the project was considered to be failed. The production of the car does not make mass, it is therefore considered as a form Default by the applicant. “The accused could not keep his promise in terms of production and marketing, Esemka car en masse. Well, this is classified as a default act or an injury to appointment, “said the defendant's lawyer, Sigit Sudibdianto, when he was confirmed on Tuesday (4/4/2025). According to the applicant, he plans to buy two bima esemka cars for business, because the price is affordable – around 150 million rupees at 170 million rupees per unit. However, stagnant production made the plan worried. Read also: Video circulation of the Esemka pick-up was damaged and there was no spare parts Kompas.com/stanly ravel Esemka bima 1.3 Esemka bima 1.3 The applicant also said they came to the Esemka factory, but had no clarity linked to the continuation of production. “Demanding the lowest accused of the price of the ESEMKA collection car for 150 million rupees each. Or the loss may be because he wants to buy two cars, so it becomes an RP300 million,” he said. Which caused the pursuit of President Jokowi Default? The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is now faced with a default prosecution at the Solo District Court, in the center of Java. This trial is linked to the cancellation of mass production of Esemka cars which had become an ambitious government project. The trial was officially recorded online on Tuesday April 8, 2025, with the registration number of PN SKT-08042025051. Who continued and who was involved? This trial was filed by AUFA LUQMANAA resident who lives in Ngoresan, Jebres district, Solo City. Read also: List of light collection prices for business, transport to Esemka Bima In addition to Joko Widodo, the vice-president Ma'ruf Amin and the manufacture of PT Solo Kreasi, the company named Esemka cars manufacturer, is also part of this trial. This shows that this trial involved not only the president but also several other important personalities of the government and the companies who played a role in the project. What is the context of this trial? Esemka automotive production was once a symbol of hope for the development of the automotive industry in Indonesia. However, with the cancellation of mass production, many parties feel disadvantaged and assume that the promises that have been held linked to this project are not respected. This is one of the reasons for the legal action taken by AUFAA LUQMANA. (Author: Fristin Intan Suristyowati I Editor: Ihsanuddin)

