Trumps focus on the issues of Syria and Turkey for Israel





During his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, US President Donald Trump was asked about the role of Turkey in Syria and the potential tensions between Israel and Turkey there. Trump made important comments on Turkey and Syria which can indicate a way to follow for Ankara and Jerusalem concerning problems relating to Damascus. The American president said he had excellent relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was clear during Trump's first term. During the mandate of the first Trump administration, Israel made air strikes in Syria against Iran. This was called the war campaign between the wars in which Jerusalem tried to reduce the role of Tehran in Syria and his arms trafficking in Hezbollah. At the time, the militias supported by Iran also threatened Israel from Syria. However, things have changed since the fall of the Assad diet. Now Israel fears that Turkey’s bonds with the new government in Damascus will end up replacing the Iranian threat with a potential Turkish threat. The turkey problem is much more complex because it is a member of NATO. Trump's positive comments on the role of Erdogan and Ankara in Syria also emphasize how Washington is probably not on the same wavelength with Jerusalem concerning tensions with Ankara. Erdogan has been one of Israel’s main criticism in the past decade. He often slams Israel and even compares him to Nazi Germany. His country welcomed leaders and members of Hamas, and he strongly supports the Palestinian cause. Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and the Gaza chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, serve hand during a meeting in the Turkish parliament in Ankara on January 3, 2012 (Credit: Reuters / Stringer) Turkey's ties with Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood are bad for Israel Ankara's leadership, the AK party, is rooted in the same ideological foundations which are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, who were born from the influence of the brother in Gaza. As such, it is natural that Ankara sees Hamas in a relatively favorable light. It is not a positive development for Israel. Currently, Turkey is still prudent with regard to Syria. Erdogan does not yet seem to want a confrontation with Israel. Jerusalem, on the other hand, was more aggressive in Syria and threw the red lines on the potential role of Ankara. Air strikes at T-4 air base near Palmyra, apparently aimed at preventing Turkey’s participation there, are an example. Trump, during his meeting with Netanyahu, supported Turkey. He said he could conclude an agreement between Israel and Turkey if there were tensions in Syria. In Trump's opinion, there is no problem between the United States and Turkey. The American president said he told Netanyahu that the White House could settle things. “I hope it won't be a problem,” said Trump. He also said that he had congratulated Turkey for his role in supporting “substitutes” to conquer Damascus after the fall of the Assad regime. Trump also respects Erdogan for what he did in Syria. “You have to give it to him.” He also told Netanyahu to be “reasonable” regarding requests concerning Syria. Stay up to date with the latest news! Subscribe to the Jerusalem Post newsletter This is an important political decision for Trump. It seems to be supporting Turkey and a higher potential role for Ankara in Syria. This will concern Jerusalem. However, Trump also said he could help smooth all future tensions. It remains to be seen how Turkey will now move that it can think that it has more support from the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-849360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos