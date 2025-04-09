I am a student of the 7th president of Joglosemar News





SOLO, JoglosemarNews.com – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia and Sowan's family at the residence of the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo, in Sumber, Solo, Tuesday (04/04/2025). Bahlil and his entourage arrived around 20.13. I had a transit for a while, then immediately entered Jokowi's residence. The meeting lasted almost an hour and closed. “Thank goodness, I was with my wife and all the children, with the Minister of the Population, came to stay in touch with Mr. Jokowi, the 7th president. In the context of the party,” said Bahlil. Bahlil explained that he came to the village of his wife in Sragen. Then took the time to meet the 7th president Joko Widodo. “A few days ago, we did not have time to meet Mr. Jokowi. Because you were in Bali. God thank you, you were happy to accept us. Yes, I miss you to eat together, continue to speak lightly, economic development,” said Bahlil. Bahlil then declared that he was a student of the 7th president Joko Widodo. “I am his student Mr. President Jokowi, my first member of the cabinet became a member of the cabinet and many advised to build the country in the future,” he said. Meanwhile, Jokowi was reluctant to comment on many things related to his meeting with the former ministers of his cabinet. “The atmosphere of Eid Friendly, between the leaders between the characters, is good. There are no advice, messages and impressions do not exist. There is no special message for the Golkar party either,” he concluded. Ring

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://joglosemarnews.com/2025/04/malam-malam-menteri-bahlil-silaturahmi-ke-jokowi-sayakan-muridnya-bapak-presiden-ke-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos