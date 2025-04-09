Trumps Balaying Plan Kicks Inas China struck with 104% sample





On Wednesday, the US government began collecting prices imposed by President Trump in around 90 countries, including a huge 104% levy from China. The radical reciprocal prices, which struck us with allies and adversaries, entered into force just after midnight and are added to a reference levy of 10% imposed on April 5. Trump, 78, slapped China with the highest rights on imports after the People's Republic has imposed 34% reprisal prices on American products in response to the 34% import costs that the president announced last week. The price of 104% of Trump on Chinese imports entered into force just after midnight on Wednesday. AP It was an error for China to retaliate, said on Tuesday the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt. The president, when America is struck, he strikes stronger. This is why there will be 104% of rates in force on China this evening at midnight. Trump at a 50% reprisal rate on China is added to the reciprocal tax of 34% and to the right of 20% previously imposed on Chinese imports, which represents a total tariff rate of 104%. The President considers his pricing policy as the declaration of economic independence of nations and believes that it will decompose the barriers of foreign trade while fueling a boom in domestic production. The rate rates, which include 17%, 20%, 24 and 25%of samples against Israel, the European Union, Japan and South Korea, respectively, were calculated by the Council of Economic Advisers of the Presidents and are based on the trade deficit of the United States with its partners, in addition to a reference rate. Several Trump administration officials have said that phones have been losing since the announcement of the so -called Liberation Festival prices, foreign leaders seeking to conclude the rates. Trump says the United States has $ 2 billion in revenue from prices every day. Reuters The president met his sales team this morning, and he ordered them to have tailor -made trade agreements with each country that calls for this administration to conclude an agreement, said Leavitt, noting, however, that Trump expects these prices to enter into force. During a White House event on Tuesday, the president boasted that the United States already took nearly $ 2 billion per day of prices. Trump also insisted that it is not opposed to concluding tailor -made agreements with countries seeking relief of prices. Not outside the rack, these are tailor-made and very personalized offers, he said. Chinese President Xi Jinping imposed a 34% rate on American products in response to Trump's reciprocal pricing announcements. Getty images At the national level, the pricing plan is prevailing on Wall Street and fed fears of inflation and a recession. During the first two days following the presidents' announcement last week, the S&P 500 index dropped its biggest two -day defeat by March 2020 by 10.5%. The index fell again on Tuesday by more than 1.5%. The industrial average of Dow Jones fell by 320 points on the eve of the new prices and is more than 10% below its December fence. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite fell by more than 2% on Tuesday and already confirmed that it was on a lower market, defined as a decrease of 20% or further below its record closure, according to Reuters. If the transactions are not concluded by the foreign nations, Trump provides that the new prices remain in force until he determines that the threat posed by the trade deficit and the underlying non-reciprocal treatment is satisfied, resolved or attenuated, according to his decree.

