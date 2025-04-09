Prabowo and Megawati finally met, this is Jokowi's answer





Surakarta, Upeks.co.id – The 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded to the meeting of President Prabowo suffered with the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia who was also the President of the PDI-P. Jokowi considered the meeting as a good thing. Yes, I said that friendship was still in the atmosphere of Eid between the leaders between the leaders between the national personalities, said Jokowi during his meeting at his residence, solo, Tuesday (4/4/2025). Jokowi revealed that the meeting of two figures which were also the president of the party would be good for the state. So, the Pak Prabowo meeting with Ms. Megawati is very good for the goodness of the country, he said. Asked about his declaration some time ago which mentioned the difficulty of the meeting between the former president, Jokowi did not respond directly. The former mayor of Solo said that all the presidents who had served in office could encounter a good thing compared to if they did not meet. Yes, if you can bring it together, it will be much better than if you will not bring you together, he simply said. He is known, circulating a viral video on social networks showing the meeting of President Prabowo with Megawati. Given a white maung car commonly used by President Prabowo, entered the Megawati residence in Menteng, Jakarta on Monday (7/4/2025). Summarizing several sources, President Prabowo was present at the Maison de Megawati accompanied by Seskab Teddy Indra Wijaya. Then, the president of the Gerindra Daily, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, and the secretary general of Gerindra, Ahmad Muzani. The meeting took place approximately an hour from 8:00 p.m. to 21.00 WIB. Maung Putih's car, like President Prabowo's car, was parked at the residence of the 5th President of Indonesia.

